Leicester City star admission – Newcastle looked like they wanted it more and that can’t happen

Leicester City star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall said it was tough to take.

Newcastle United coming to the King Power and hammering the Foxes, a totally one-sided match which NUFC coasted through in the final hour after going three up in 32 minutes.

The midfielder admitting that from the first whistle to the final whistle, Eddie Howe’s team had bossed it.

However, it was far worse than that from a Leicester City perspective.

With Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall having to accept that ‘Newcastle looked like they wanted it more and that can’t happen’.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall talking to LCFC TV after losing 3-0 to Newcastle United:

“It wasn’t good enough.

“From the start of the game to the finish, we didn’t show the Leicester that we know we’re capable of.

“So, firstly I want to apologise to the fans because they didn’t deserve that performance.

“We were second best in every aspect of the game. Newcastle looked like they wanted it more and that can’t happen.

“The fundamentals of the game are determination, passion, aggression and just fighting for the balls.

“We didn’t do that today.

“And look, you get punished in the Premier League because it’s relentless, so it’s thoroughly disappointing day and we’ve not shown ourselves in a good light.”

“It’s about now going back and rectifying everything we did wrong. We had great momentum going into the break and I feel like we did a lot of good work during the break.

“So, look, it’s one of them days where we’ve just not turned up.

“We’ve been second best for everything and now we need to make sure that doesn’t happen again because I didn’t enjoy that game.

“I know all the fans didn’t enjoy the game and it’s just a bad day at the office.

“I don’t want to feel that again.

“I want to go back and I want to make sure that we’re fighting because I’m passionate and I know the lads are passionate and I’m not happy with the performance, it’s poor.

“We know that.

“The manager obviously wasn’t happy and rightly so because we’ve worked on a lot of things and we didn’t show it today and that’s the most disappointing thing.

“We have pride in ourselves but we didn’t do the basics right today and we just didn’t perform the way we can.”

“We should go home and should look at ourselves in the mirror and go: ‘Look, I wasn’t good enough today’. Everyone wasn’t good enough.

“And now, luckily, we’ve got a chance in a couple of days to put that right because we need to analyse that and we need to go into the next game, because if that happens again, we’ll get punished again.

“You have to look at what you did wrong and you have to own up to what you weren’t good at and then put it behind you and go into the next game making sure that you put it right, because, as I said, going to Anfield, if you do that, then you’re going to get punished.

“But then I know if we’re at our best, we can beat anyone. So, it’s about learning from your mistakes, putting it right, having a bit more passion, a bit more aggression, and then try and win a football game.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Leicester 0 Newcastle 3 – Monday 26 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wood Pen 3, Almiron 7, Joelinton 32

Leicester:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leicester 60% (46%) Newcastle 40% (54%)

Total shots were Leicester 8 (2) Newcastle 12 (7)

Shots on target were Leicester 2 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Leicester 5 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Crowd: 32,185 (3,300 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff (Anderson 90+2), Willock (Murphy 84), Almiron (Saint-Maximin 83), Joelinton, Wood (Ritchie 88)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Fraser

