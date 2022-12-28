News

Leicester City make public their ticket allocation for Newcastle United Carabao Cup match

In 13 days time, Leicester City travel to St James’ Park.

The game against Newcastle United will decide who goes into the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Leicester City looking for revenge after the Boxing Day hammering they endured from NUFC.

Tickets went on sale for this cup match to Newcastle United season ticket holders (lower bowl) at 10am this morning.

Newcastle United fans keen to hear how many tickets Leicester City were taking, as the game is a guaranteed sell out for NUFC supporters.

Well Wednesday afternoon has seen Leicester City reveal details of their ticket allocation.

Their announcement (see below) stating that they have received an initial allocation of 3,300 tickets (the official Leicester City website ticketing section actually states it is 3,332), which is around a hundred more than the usual maximum away allocation for Premier League matches at St James’ Park.

However, Leicester City also state that they have ‘flexibility to increase the initial allocation’ if the demand is there.

No figure in their announcement as to how many that could be increased to BUT once again, if you look at their website ticketing section, it says that Leicester City can have a maximum of 4,800 tickets in total, if they have enough fans wanting to buy them.

Competition rules in the Carabao Cup state that away clubs are entitled to 10% of capacity and once you take into account segregation and separate exits / entrances etc, that 4,800 total will fulfil that 10% requirement.

Now of course a case of wait and see, how many tickets can they sell?

Reading discussions amongst Leicester City fans online, I have even seen some of them claiming they might not even bring 1,000 fans. However, a more realistic consensus of opinion seems to be that they could bring around 3,000+, taking up roughly the usual same amount of seats as away clubs take for Premier League games at SJP.

Leicester City start selling tickets as from tomorrow (Thursday) and will be selling them block by block, so there could still potentially be more tickets available for Newcastle fans than usual, if the Foxes sell significantly less than their full initial 3,300+ allocation and unsold blocks of seats then go on sale to NUFC supporters instead.

Leicester City official announcement – 28 December 2022:

‘Leicester City have received an initial allocation of 3,300 tickets, including 16 wheelchair spaces, for their Carabao Cup Quarter-Final clash against Newcastle United on Tuesday 10 January (8pm kick-off).

Ticket information for Leicester City’s Carabao Cup Quarter-Final fixture at St. James’ Park has been released

The Foxes will face the Magpies on Tuesday 10 January (8pm kick-off)

Please click HERE to purchase tickets for this game

The Foxes have beaten Stockport County, Newport County and MK Dons to reach this stage of the competition and now face a trip to St. James’ Park for a place in the last four.

Tickets for the game will go on sale HERE at 8am on Thursday 29 December to Season Ticket Holders with 500+ Away Priority Points.

The Club has retained the flexibility to increase the initial allocation in the event demand necessitates it.’

