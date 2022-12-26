Opinion

Leicester 0 Newcastle 3 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Leicester 0 Newcastle 3 – Monday 26 December 3pm

Gone in 32 minutes. Newcastle United blowing the Foxes away, just over a half hour into the game taking a three goal lead.

This was superb, Eddie Howe’s side making it six Premier League wins in a row, eight wins in a row in competitive games (including the Carabao Cup), eleven wins in a row in all matches (including friendlies).

Brian Standen:

“Chris Wood and his steel testicles set us off for a comfortable win in front of a partying visiting support.

“If anyone had doubts about this team then surely they must be squashed now.

“This was the ultimate stroll in the park, a win against Leeds and who knows what happens at the Emirates.

“Are we contenders?”

Jamie Smith:

“I have to admit, I was a bit nervous for this one.

“A good team on their way back from a poor start to the season, Leicester were not the ideal opponent to restart against.

“What happened today was astounding.

“2-0 up within 7 minutes is brilliant but with this team you have confidence that no one is pulling that back.

“Bruno was tremendous, Almiron picked up where he left off, but my personal MOTM was Botman.

“I just can’t get over what a complete defending machine this lad is and the way he comfortably snuffed out every Leicester attack was crucial to maintaining the advantage.

“Brilliant win and a big, atmospheric home game to end a fantastic 2022 coming up next.”

Tony Mallabar:

“Well well.

“The day didn’t start out too well with our boxing day trip to Leicester.

“Turns out the bus driver was a luckypool fan, who had us in stitches (not literally), by bleating on about luckypool’s 20 years of hurt by not winning nowt (except the European Cup, FA Cup, League Cup etc)

“And this was before we had crossed the Tyne bridge…

“Anyway, landing in Loughborough for pre-match light sherries, we then headed on to the King Power. In hope and in expectation.

“Cue ht and we’re 3-0, playing the football we could only dream o under Bruce.

“Ft and the away end is rocking.

“But let’s not forget Leicester came into this game on a fine run. And we were worthy winners.

“Other fans will do a better match analysis, it is me penning this out of sheer emotion.”

GToon:

“Over the years I have made many a contribution after games, good or bad, and the words have come easy.

“This time I’m almost overwhelmed with emotion at watching the team I’ve supported for fifty years, play with the passion and determination we saw today.

“This could have easily been 4 or 5 if we’ve needed more goals.

“What a team, what a management team, what a club, what support, what a Xmas present for us all!

“Final words: 7 or so years ago Leicester turned up at SJP and cleaned us up 3-0 on their way to winning the title.

“Just saying…”

Billy Miller:

“Christmas come late.

“Up to 2nd position in the league with a comprehensive victory.

“The days of being humbled home and away by Leicester are well and truly behind us.

“For a Boxing Day fixture only one team packed a punch, whilst the other barely laid a glove on us.

“Was there a mid-season break? Doesn’t feel like it.”

Paul Patterson:

“Exquisite performance from the lads.

“Who’s that team we call United?

“Who’s that team second in the table?

“Merry Christmas everybody.”

Ben Cooper:

“Newcastle just did what they do, followed plan A.

“Hassle the opposition with extreme intensity without the ball, cut through them and create chances with it.

“That was enough to be 3-0 up at half time thanks to a wonderful team goal by Almiron and a couple of simple goals taking advantage of some awful Leicester defending.

“The second half was a formality, a little sloppy by NUFC but easily enough to win, even if the Foxes should have scored a goal or two, but didn’t.

“Extra thanks to Amazon Prime, who said that it was only the second time United had scored three goals away from home in the first half this season.

“Only? That’s not an only.

“There have been seasons when I haven’t seen NUFC score three goals in a game, never mind away, never mind in the first half, never mind doing it twice.

“NUFC are just brilliant at the minute and it is fantastic.”

David Punton:

“Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way…

“A festive treat from United and a stuffing for Leicester as we storm to second in the table on Boxing Day.

“It doesn’t get much better. Does it? Or can it?

“Here we went about Leicester straight out of the blocks with a first half demolition job.

“The pick of the goals had to be the second from Almiron, who started and finished the move, and left the Foxes back line ball watching like guppy fish.

“We sit in rarefied air, albeit having played two games more than Arsenal and Man City.

“Some real Xmas cheer after the World Cup break. Onwards we go.”

Nat Seaton:

“What a performance! What a result!

“Bruno back to his very best, pulling the strings, taking us up to second in the league.

“We lost 4-0 away at Leicester last December…what a difference a year makes.

“Bring on Leeds!”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Leicester 0 Newcastle 3 – Monday 26 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wood Pen 3, Almiron 7, Joelinton 32

Leicester:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leicester 60% (46%) Newcastle 40% (54%)

Total shots were Leicester 8 (2) Newcastle 12 (7)

Shots on target were Leicester 2 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Leicester 5 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Crowd: 32,185 (3,300 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff (Anderson 90+2), Willock (Murphy 84), Almiron (Saint-Maximin 83), Joelinton, Wood (Ritchie 88)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Fraser

(Leicester 0 Newcastle 3 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Leicester 0 Newcastle 3 – Superb and dominant Newcastle United go 2nd in Premier League – Read HERE)

