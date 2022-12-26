Opinion

Leicester 0 Newcastle 3 – Superb and dominant Newcastle United go 2nd in Premier League

Leicester 0 Newcastle 3 – Monday 26 December 3pm

The final scoreline gives a strong indication…but it doesn’t totally do today justice.

Leicester were a team in excellent form, their last seven games producing six wins and in those six victories, scoring 16 goals and conceding not a single goal. The seventh of those games no disgrace either, a 1-0 defeat to reigning champions Man City.

Yet, yet, yet…Newcastle United pressed and dominated from the off.

After seven minutes it was 2-0 and Leicester were rocking, after 32 minutes it was 3-0 to Newcastle United and a Boxing Day knockout for the Foxes.

A high press forced the Leicester defence into giving away possession, Joelinton drove into the box and Amartey took him down with only two minutes played. Wood stepping up and his usual excellent penalty technique on show again, smashing it home.

Seven minutes gone and a flowing team move ended with Almiron and Bruno combining for a similar beautiful one two that opened up Fulham for that stunning goal at Craven Cottage, this time, instead of over the top it was threaded along the ground by Bruno as he scythed open the home defence, the Paraguayan delivering the now usual cool finish.

That makes it eight goals in his last nine Premier League games for Newcastle United, absolutely outrageous.

How good it then was to see another South American showing similar desire to be a goal threat, Joelinton following up winning the penalty for the opening goal, with an absolutely dominant header.

Yet another assist for Kieran Trippier as his corner was powerfully met by the Brazilian and his header flying past Ward in the home goal. If ever there was a perfect contrast on one player busting a gut to win a header and an opponent the opposite, it was Joelinton and whoever put in the feeble effort that was wearing a Leicester shirt.

The next hour did see Newcastle with more chances and yes Leicester had one or two of their own…but it was a perfect example of game management from Eddie Howe and his players.

Nobody summed up the desire more than Nick Pope, his fourth clean sheet in a row, his seventh in the last nine games. I make it him averaging since 8 October, roughly conceding a goal every six hours, once you include the added time at the end of halves.

Good luck on finding the man of the match.

Botman superb, as usual.

The fact Callum Wilson wasn’t missed at all, says everything about Wood today. As well as the opening goal he completely dominated the central defenders all game, probably his best game yet for NUFC.

Bruno was tremendous and when he reacted to winning a challenge in midfield at the side of the pitch, with only minutes to go, as though he’d scored the winner…well, it just says it all.

He was class and had his best game for a while.

Tuesday night Newcastle United blew away the cobwebs from a six week break, today they blew away Leicester City.

This is getting serious.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wood Pen 3, Almiron 7, Joelinton 32

Leicester:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leicester 60% (46%) Newcastle 40% (54%)

Total shots were Leicester 8 (2) Newcastle 12 (7)

Shots on target were Leicester 2 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Leicester 5 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Crowd: 32,185 (3,300 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff (Anderson 90+2), Willock (Murphy 84), Almiron (Saint-Maximin 83), Joelinton, Wood (Ritchie 88)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Fraser

