Leicester 0 Newcastle 3 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Davey Hat-Trick to give us his match ratings and player comments after Leicester 0 Newcastle 3.

A dominant performance against an in-form side (if you can be in form when you haven’t played for six weeks).

We punched two holes in the Leicester defence before they’d digested their Christmas pudding, then knocked the stuffing out of them with a cracker on half an hour.

I’ll use some of the clichés trotted out by commentators and pundits to describe Newcastle’s display…

We played with aggression and intensity, we kept our shape and were disciplined for 90 minutes. When I saw that Wilson was missing, I was a bit concerned, but this is Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United. I should have known better.

Newcastle United are second-top of the Premier League.

On this performance – and many others like it this season – we deserve to be there.

A top four finish doesn’t seem like such a daft idea these days.

Feel free to add a digit to the scores below. I was trying to keep myself in check.

Nick Pope – 8

Great save when Daka had a one-one-one. For some reason, Daka thought it should have been a penalty.

Not much else to do, apart from a top save from Vardy when the latter was a mile offside.

Kieran Trippier – 8

A captain’s display from Tripps. Never panics.

Always seems to be in the right place, whether we are attacking or defending. Never less than a seven out of 10.

Sven Botman – 8

This lad is as good as any defender Newcastle have had in the recent past and he isn’t 23 years old until next month.

Hard as nails, cool as a cucumber.

Leicester got no change out of him. Whoever scouted him, take a bow.

Fabian Schar – 8

Another top defender. Read the game very well.

Made some timely interceptions, and – as he often does – carried the ball out of defence like a midfielder.

Dan Burn – 7

I’ve said this before: Dan Burn shouldn’t work as a left back, but he does.

I don’t remember him having too much to do but nor was he caught out at any stage.

Sean Longstaff – 7

An all-energy display again.

Didn’t create much, but when you graft as hard as he does, the opposition make mistakes.

Bruno Guimaraes – 9

Making Bruno my star man, because he was everywhere, and exuded his usual class.

However, he is also turning into a leader, controlling the midfield, cajoling his teammates and refusing to allow standards to drop.

Joe Willock – 7

Worked hard and kept going.

A similar contribution to Longstaff – if you cover every blade of grass, your opponents have nowhere to go.

Miguel Almiron – 8

How can you not love Miggy?

A Messi-like goal, an all-energy display all over the park, and a smile on his face even after he was subbed off to rapturous acclaim.

Chris Wood – 7

Another no-show by Callum Wilson meant Wood was our only fit striker.

Took his penalty well and did what he always does. Holds it up, gives a focal point.

He has his shortcomings, especially in a side which relies on relentless energy.

So there are those that assume he’ll be on his way out of Newcastle soon, but the fragile nature of Wilson’s hammies and Isak’s thigh, means – to me – that he needs to stay.

Joelinton – 8

Sums up this team for me.

Aggressive, committed and versatile.

Put in another mighty performance and scored a header powerful enough to light up Fenwick’s window.

SUBS

Jacob Murphy – 5

Subbed on near the end. Worked hard, but that’s all we needed from him, Leicester were beaten long before he came on.

Allan Saint-Maximin – 5

Subbed on but didn’t influence things.

Not that we needed him to by that stage.

I think he’ll start against Leeds.

Matt Ritchie – N/A

Not on the pitch long enough to judge.

Elliot Anderson – N/A

On for a few seconds only, so not long enough to judge, but he’ll have enjoyed it.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Leicester 0 Newcastle 3 – Monday 26 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wood Pen 3, Almiron 7, Joelinton 32

Leicester:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leicester 60% (46%) Newcastle 40% (54%)

Total shots were Leicester 8 (2) Newcastle 12 (7)

Shots on target were Leicester 2 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Leicester 5 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Crowd: 32,185 (3,300 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff (Anderson 90+2), Willock (Murphy 84), Almiron (Saint-Maximin 83), Joelinton, Wood (Ritchie 88)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Fraser

