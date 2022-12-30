Opinion

Leeds United complain about Newcastle United financial situation – Do the figures/arguments add up?

Leeds United have called foul.

The call coming regarding the relative financial power at the two clubs who take each on his Saturday at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United hosting their Yorkshire rivals.

To be fair, the question was put to Jesse Marsch.

Though I do have some comments and analysis (see below) on what the Leeds United boss has had to say.

At his pre-NUFC match press conference, Jesse Marsch asked…

“You look at the two clubs (Newcastle United and Leeds United) last January, now you look at the two clubs, is it just about money?”

Jesse Marsch replying:

“Money is always helpful.

“I’ve seen Eddie’s comments (saying Newcastle have to take into account FFP restrictions in January 2023 and future windows) and you don’t want to slight the job he has done, because he’s done an amazing job, but….

“We all know that in this world of football, it’s different than American sports, where we have salary caps, everyone has a chance when the season starts.

“I’m sorry, but the way that European football works, that is just not the case.”

Comments / Analysis on what the Leeds United boss had to say

Wage bills

It’s funny how money is seemingly only a problem where Newcastle United are concerned…

At press conferences, when do you ever hear managers asked about the spending at other clubs, whether on transfer fees or wage bills.

Let’s have a look at the situation currently…

Planet Football report on Premier League clubs and their wage bills – 24 December 2022:

Here’s the full rundown of how much each Premier League club pays in wages – via FBref, with estimates courtesy of Capology.

1. Manchester United – £222,984,000

2. Chelsea – £169,720,000

3. Manchester City – £163,060,000

4. Liverpool – £141,782,000

5. Tottenham – £101,344,000

6. Arsenal – £85,490,000

7. Leicester City – 78,780,000

8. Aston Villa – £75,232,000

9. West Ham – £70,160,000

10. Newcastle United – £62,610,000

11. Crystal Palace – £59,180,000

12. Everton – £43,120,000

13. Wolves – £38,310,000

14. Fulham – £37,610,000

15. Southampton – £35,380,000

16. Bournemouth – £32,044,000

17. Nottingham Forest – £28,590,000

18. Brighton – £28,340,000

19. Leeds United – £17,300,000

20. Brentford – £15,240,000

The above are estimates because it will be only when this current season’s accounts for each club are made public, that we will find out the spending by each on wages. However, at worst, I think we can take the above as a decent rough guide.

Newcastle United are currently bang in the middle when it comes to paying wages, with Kieran reportedly Newcastle’s highest earner on around £100,000 a week.

If people want to point fingers, then what about Man Utd and their wage bill which is almost four times bigger than Newcastle’s??? It has been widely reported that Casemiro alone is on £350,000 a week!

Leeds United v Newcastle United spending on transfer fees not so long ago…

In the final three transfer windows (summer 2020, January 2021, summer 2021) under Mike Ashley, Newcastle United spent around £60m on signings.

In the same three windows, Leeds United spent around £165m (all figures via Transfermarkt).

I know this was before Jesse Marsch arrived at Elland Road BUT I don’t remember anybody saying how unfair it was that Newcastle fans were seeing their club spend only around a third of what Leeds were spending. The same with the vast majority of other Premier League clubs as well, where NUFC were concerned.

USA Salary Caps

Jesse Marsch talks about how great it is in American sports.

The Leeds United boss referring in particular to the use of Salary Caps so ‘everyone has a chance when the season starts.’

Is this really true?

I have got zero interest in American sports, I honestly find all these minority sports that they claim as ‘World Series’ and so on, absolutely tedious.

I also don’t think that we need lecturing from an American sports point of view. Loads of stuff is a joke in Premier League football and European league football generally but in America it is even worse, in terms of it simply being about everybody (all the owners) making as much money as possible. Everything is constructed towards that, so there is no relegation in any of their USA sports which means loads of pointless matches later in each season, then they think nothing of taking a franchise off a team / moving it to another part of the country, effectively meaning a fanbase / city loses its team.

Specifically with salary caps though…

Well, reading up on it, what Jesse Marsch says is the truth, but not the whole truth.

From what I could see, American Football does seem to have a pretty effective salary cap, however, I don’t know enough about whether there are still other ways to get advantages over competitors by the use of money. Plus, they seem to be the only American (minority) sport that seriously tries to keep it financially a level playing field.

However, in Basketball there is only a ‘soft cap’, which basically means any team can spend more on salaries if they want to and in return they pay a ‘tax’ in terms of a fine.

With Baseball it is a very similar story, they use a ‘Competitive Balance Tax‘, which again just means that you have the freedom to spend what you want, but there is a financial penalty / tax for doing so.

