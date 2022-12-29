Opinion

Leeds United a bigger club than Newcastle United? Fact checking…

I am looking forward to the Leeds United game on Saturday, an exciting game played in a fantastic atmosphere.

However, I yet again feel the need to respond to so called experts! Giving their supposed expert view on the history, heritage and size of Newcastle United.

It is like water off a duck’s back to me, however, the better we do the louder the outside noise will become and I feel some younger members of our parish, may need to be reminded about who we are and where we come from!

Before I say my piece, I think Leeds United are a great club with fantastic support and I believe their supporters and every supporter of every club, loves their team every bit the same as we love Newcastle United.

However, when so-called experts (step forward Simon Jordan and Lee Bowyer) announce that in their opinion Leeds United are a bigger club than Newcastle United, exactly what are they basing this on?!!

At 55 years old I should not let it bother me, but it does a little, I cannot deny it.

I actually think Lee Bowyer was a great player for us and I also like to listen to Simon Jordan when I get the chance, I think he is a bright man who talks a lot of sense, most of the time…

This is not about comparing clubs, I just look at people from outside making sweeping statements about Newcastle United, based on our lack of success and the last 14 years under Ashley. No consideration is given to our proud 130 year history and I feel misleading comments should not go unchallenged!

For anyone who is interested, here are some facts about our two great Northern Clubs

Year Formed

Newcastle United 1892

Leeds United 1921

League Title Wins

Newcastle United 4

Leeds United 3

FA Cup Wins

Newcastle United 6

Leeds United 1

Potential Size and Crowds

Record Average Crowd in a season

Newcastle United 56,283

Leeds United 39,789

On this point, NUFC have had an average attendance of over 40,000 (higher than LUFC’s very highest ever) on 34 occasions, the first time being in 1921, the year Leeds United were formed.

We also had an average of over 20,000 on 11 occasions before Leeds United were formed, including an average of 33,650 in 1906.

Newcastle United have averaged over 30,000 on 67 occasions, compared to Leeds United on 23 occasions.

In the 96 seasons since Leeds United were formed (not including War years), Newcastle United have had a higher average attendance than Leeds on 77 Occasions.

Our crowd records hold up against any other club in the league and when you consider we have not won a domestic trophy for nearly 70 years, those numbers are even more staggering!

The reason for writing this article is NOT to respond to wind up merchants on the radio and it is certainly NOT to have a dig at other football clubs, I am simply reminding OUR supporter base, particularly younger supporters.

Where we come from, our long history and how privileged and proud we should all feel to support such a unique football club.

Hopefully, for the first time in nearly 100 years, Newcastle United are about to fulfil their true potential.

Here’s to Eddie, the team, all the backroom staff and the new owners, for allowing for us to dream again!

