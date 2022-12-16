Transfer Market

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia now top target for Newcastle United – The Times

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is now a top target for Newcastle United, according to an exclusive from The Times.

Friday has seen the newspaper report that the 6ft 1 winger was scouted regularly before the Qatar World Cup by Newcastle United and due to impressing the NUFC recruitment team so much, is now one of the club’s main priority signings in 2023.

Born in Georgia, the now 21 year old played for both Dinamo Tbilisi and Rustavi in his native country, before heading to Russia and Lokomotiv Moscow on loan in February 2019.

After impressing there, Lokomotiv Moscow weren’t happy when instead of signing permanently for them, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia instead decided to join another Russia club, Ribin Kazan in summer 2019, signing a five year contract.

On 7 March 2022, FIFA announced that, due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, foreign players in Russia could unilaterally suspend their contracts until 30 June, and were allowed to sign with clubs outside of Russia until the same date.

On 24 March 2022, Rubin Kazan announced that Kvaratskhelia’s contract has been suspended and on the same day, he joined Dinamo Batumi of Georgia.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia made 11 league appearances for Dinamo Batumi, scoring eight times and getting two assists.

His next move though wasn’t far away, after the brief spell back in the lowly Georgian league, July this year saw Napoli sign the exciting winger for around £10m, on a contract taking him to summer 2022.

To the player’s credit, his constant changing of clubs has not impacted negatively on his progress, quite the opposite.

This season, Newcastle United scouts have watched on as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has taken Serie A by storm, making 16 starts (one as a sub) in Serie A and Champions League, the 21 year old has had an amazing 16 direct goal involvements, scoring eight goals and getting eight assists.

The two footed player is now thought to be valued at around the £50m mark and The Times report ‘He has earned the nickname “Kvaradona” after the former Argentina star Diego Maradona, who won two league titles at Napoli.’

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was star man as Napoli hammered Liverpool 4-1 in the Champions League in September and not surprisingly, many other clubs are credited with interest, including Real Madrid and PSG.

The Times indicate that a move could be made by Newcastle United in January, or instead wait for the summer transfer window to come around.

An interesting addition to likely Newcastle United targets and from a source that is far more credible than most.

