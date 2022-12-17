Opinion

Kennet Andersson and what might have been at Newcastle United

A major tournament and a 6ft 3 Swedish International striker who briefly pulled on the black and white stripes returned. Though Alexander Isak is on the comeback trail, I speak of another.

The 1992 European Championship Semi-Finals. Hosts Sweden pull another goal back against World Champions Germany.

Thomas Brolin – who would make his Premier League debut from the bench at St James’ Park three years later – had pulled it back to 2-1, but Karl-Heinz Riedle seemed to have put the game beyond Sweden when making it 3-1 on 88 minutes.

Only for an instant riposte from young 6ft 3′ striker Kennet Anderson. The home side though could not force a leveller.

A few months later and Kevin Keegan’s revolution was indisputable at Newcastle United.

Three wins out of three this season, five out of five overall, including theoretically our hardest game of the season at big spenders Derby. The momentum was palpable.

The third league game of the 1992/93 season in the second tier was against West Ham. The ground packed to its 30,000 capacity and thousands of fans locked out. A month later when 7,000 were locked out, police forced the club to make games all-ticket. For the second successive home game, the country’s biggest gate belonged not to the new fangled Premier League, but Newcastle and the old football league.

One man able to squeeze in, despite his size / stature, was Kennet Andersson. Sitting in the Milburn Stand, cutting the look of someone overseeing his new domain as his trial at the club began.

He must have been impressed with everything he saw, including the current strike partnership of Kelly and Peacock each scoring.

This was exciting. Bolting a full international onto this team and start was unheard of at a club that had, at their most ambitious, rested on its laurels. Full and current internationals were novel even in the top flight.

Kennet Andersson had scored a goal every other game for Gotenburg before moving to Belgium with Mechelen, where he’d teamed up with a certain Philippe Albert the previous season.

Mechelen were a small club but were still having the most successful spell in their history.

Champions of Belgium in 1989, Quarter-Finalists in the European Cup / Champions League the following year, giving one of the great AC Milan sides a game. Unlucky not to win the home leg, going down in extra-time in the return 2-0.

They’d already won the Cup Winners Cup in 1988 (beating Ajax) and followed that up with the European Super cup the following season. They were once again in Europe now and would qualify again by May. .

Though Kennet Andersson was keen on leaving, for either club or player to get this far down the line was a coup.

Furthermore, Ikea opened at the Metro Centre this year. An Abba renaissance was happening. Erasure had just had a hit with their version of Take A Chance On Me and tribute act Bjorn Again were charting with their version of an Erasure song. Gladiators, hosted by Ulrika Jonsson, was about to debut on TV.

Kevin Keegan liked the look of the Sweden international, Kennet Andersson lining up for the reserves against Aston Villa, played in attack with Mick Quinn and scored at St James’ Park during that 1992 trial .

However, a deal could not be agreed with Andersson’s agent and the then Mechelen striker didn’t move to Tyneside.

I thought that would be the last we’d see or hear of him. A flash in the pan.

Then, two years later, in the early hours one morning, during the 1994 World Cup, he appeared as a sub against Cameroon. Starting thereafter in improved performances. First comfortably beating Russia then against Brazil, Kennet Andersson opened the scoring with an excellently taken lob, unbecoming of the plank I’d been led to believe he was. Romario equalised and by the end of the tournament they’d be locked on five goals apiece, behind top scorer Stoichkov.

Two second-round goals helped knock out Saudi Arabia, his pistol hands celebration suited the accuracy and lethality of the strikes.

In California he supplanted Pamela briefly as the hottest Andersson in town, scoring deep in extra-time to take an epic in the blazing California sun to penalties.

The final goal coming in the rout of Bulgaria in the 3rd / 4th place play-off. A fan in a now extremely proudly worn Newcastle shirt protruded in the Rose Bowl background as the Swedes celebrated post-match.

Kennet Andersson has fond memories though of his brief stay and working with Kevin Keegan (who watched on during the second half of the World Cup live as an ITV co-commentator) and meeting Frank Bruno apparently!?

A year after the World Cup, Kennet Andersson was playing in Serie A, still then the World’s number one league, and had a very decent scoring record for Bari, then Bologna.

Sweden surprisingly failed to qualify for Euro 96 and France 98 but he was in their squad again at Euro 2000, ending up with 31 goals in 83 international games overall, plus 163 goals in 488 appearances in his club career.

