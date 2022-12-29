News

John Barnes – People are waiting for Newcastle United to fail

With just one game left in 2022, John Barnes has been talking about Newcastle United.

Manchester City changed positions with Newcastle, thanks to a win over Leeds on Wednesday night, but if Eddie Howe’s team can also beat Jesse Marsch’s side, it could be NUFC back just behind Arsenal as we head into 2023.

The worst that can happen is that Newcastle United are third in the table when heading to London to face Arsenal, which is remarkable.

John Barnes declaring ‘Newcastle are the unknown quantity aren’t they? People are waiting for them to fail.’

Hmmm, I think there are unknown quantities and…unknown quantities.

The thing is, this form under Eddie Howe isn’t a case of a few weeks, or even a few months.

We are talking about an entire year’s worth of form.

Plus, you have to remember, Eddie Howe’s first Newcastle United match wasn’t until 20 November 2021. just six weeks before we got to 2022.

If Newcastle can win on Saturday against Leeds, the Eddie Howe 2022 set of results will show 36 Premier League games played, with 22 wins, 8 draws and only 6 defeats, picking up 74 points in those 36 matches, averaging better than two points per game.

Nothing is guaranteed of course BUT I think definitely a case to be made for Newcastle United now very much becoming a KNOWN quantity if / when this form continues.

John Barnes speaking to BonusCodeBets about Newcastle United as move towards 2023:

“Newcastle are the unknown quantity aren’t they?

“People are waiting for them to fail.

“They’re playing well, playing with a lot of confidence.

“Will I say they are definitely going to be in the top four, I wouldn’t say so.

“But if they keep playing the way they are, yes.

“But of course, I don’t think anyone should really expect them to be disappointed if they’re not in the top four.

“They’re a great team, going in the right direction.

“If they expect too much too soon, that could work against them so they have to keep doing what they’re doing.

“They’ll have a good chance of being up there as well.”

Darwin Nunez needs to take inspiration from Miguel Almiron:

“When Miguel Almiron was missing chances and not playing well, the (Newcastle) fans stuck with him, the players stuck with him.

“The team started to play well and now you can see, the goal he scored against Leicester, he had the composure. Before, he was missing those chances.

“I think Darwin Nunez can look at that situation and say that he’s been through something similar and with the right support, because Almiron is a good player, as is Darwin Nunez, you can gain more confidence.

“When you’re giving a hundred percent, the players, the manager and the fans keep supporting you, that’s what’s happened to Almiron.

“He hasn’t become a better player all of a sudden. That talent has always been there but it’s that confidence he’s gained from the support of the fans, the players and the manager.”

Newcastle United to sign Marcus Thuram or Memphis Depay in January?

“Newcastle are looking at the right market.

“As much as they have a lot of money, they can’t spend it because of financial fair play and they shouldn’t, all of a sudden, go for world class players worth a hundred million and then probably split the squad in terms of having real superstars and lots of money.”

“The harmony has to be right and they have to go slow and both Depay and Thuram can suit them.”

“Memphis Depay has already been in England and it didn’t work out for him, so maybe there’s a question mark about him playing in England, even from his own confidence point of view.

“Marcus Thuram, I think would be a fantastic player for them.”

“I would choose Thuram probably, because there’s no baggage with him coming to England and having seemed to have failed, if you would like, as much as Memphis Depay has done well since he left and he knows the English league.

“I would probably say Marcus Thuram.”

Jorginho to Newcastle United?

“It could be but Newcastle play in a different way.

“Jorginho with his age, and I haven’t seen this rumour before so it could be speculation.

“But he’s a decent enough player and I don’t really see Newcastle moving in for him.”

Is Arsenal v Newcastle (on 3 January) a title decider?

“It’s not a title-decider.

“I don’t think Newcastle are going to finish above Man City.

“Even if they were, it would be too early to call it a title decider.

“It’s in the first week of the new year.

“Both teams are playing well, playing with confidence. I’m looking forward to it, but it’s not a title decider in my opinion.”

“At the Emirates, Arsenal are the favourites because they’re playing really well at home but Newcastle are also playing very well away.

“I saw Newcastle at Anfield where we managed to beat them in the final minutes. It was a good and very difficult match.”

