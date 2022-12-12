Opinion

Joey Barton delivers absolute truth on England exit and Gareth Southgate

I’m loving this from Joey Barton.

So many pundits and journalists are so close to the England camp and Gareth Southgate, I think they lose all perspective.

Or they choose to do so…

England went out of the World Cup on Saturday night and Gareth Southgate has said that he is going to reflect on his position.

Trust Joey Barton though to deliver the absolute truth on the situation…

Joey Barton via his personal Twitter account – 12 December 2022:

“Can’t believe Southgate hasn’t resigned yet.

“That’s two World Cups and a home European Championship we could / should have won.

“Stop rewarding failure.

“Got to go.

“Time to hire somebody who can win.

“Pizza Hut advert years ago.

“Enough said.”

Joey Barton completely nails it.

He may have only won one England cap himself, from Steve McClaren, but he can see exactly what needs to happen.

It was same only Gareth Southgate at the weekend, as soon as England face anybody half decent, they get beat.

You have to laugh when people go on about his marvellous record.

Yes Southgate delivers in major tournaments, qualifying and in finals, when it is playing the likes of Panama, Tunisia, Andorra, San Marino, Wales, Iran, Sweden, Albania, Ukraine, Malta, Lithuania, Slovenia, Slovakia…

However, once he runs into anybody decent – France, Croatia, Italy, Belgium…it is a very different story.

Yes, England did beat Germany in last year’s Euros but the Germans were woeful then and in need of a major rebuild, which doesn’t seem to have made much progress considering their instant exit in this Qatar World Cup.

France were missing a host of top players – Benzema, Lucas Hernandez, Pogba, Kante, Kimpembe, Nkunku…and yet still were more than good enough on Saturday night. Olivier Giroud is 36 and was deemed only a squad player six / seven years ago for Arsenal and then Chelsea, yet headed home the winner.

As for Gareth Southgate, France were there to be beaten and with more attacking intent it could / would have happened. As for bringing on Sterling and Mount in front of the likes of Grealish and Maddison, when England were desperately trying to get back into the game, who else would have chosen that pair to come on???

