News

Jesse Marsch on the challenge of facing a Newcastle United team he was a big fan of (7 months ago)

Jesse Marsch faces Newcastle United for the first time on Saturday.

The Leeds boss getting the job at Elland Road some six weeks after the then Marcelo Bielsa side lost 1-0 at home to Eddie Howe’s team.

Jesse Marsch is actually a big fan of Newcastle United, or at least he was on 22 May 2022.

If Newcastle had lost at Turf Moor on the final day of last season, then it would have been Burnley and not Leeds who would have stayed up.

Jesse Marsch has taken his pre-match press conference ahead of the game at St James’ Park.

The Leeds boss looking forward to the challenge of Newcastle United that lies ahead:

“I think, first, that Newcastle are most dangerous in transition.

“We’ve got to be better in those moments, they are very good from their wide spaces, in one-v-one situations and then very dangerous once they get into the attacking third.

“So, we need to just continue to work on our defensive responsibilities and our understanding of how to be more stable.

“The Man City game will be different to the Newcastle game. It’s a different tactical game and it will require a different kind of match plan.

“For sure, managing their dangerous players and controlling them from creating big chances and scoring goals, will be the key.

“They’re a good team, they are well coached, organised and dynamic, a good team.

“It will be a big demand physically for us (after having played Man City only on Wednesday night).

“We will get Tyler Adams back which we think will be a major boost for us.

“Hopefully we have Crysencio Summerville, and Jack Harrison as well.

“[On Patrick Bamford] He’s probably not in training until next week, hopefully Sunday or Monday.

“It will be a challenge, for sure.

“We will have to be very clear and disciplined on our match plan, then execute it at the highest level.”

