Opinion

January 2023 transfer window and Newcastle United

The January 2023 transfer window is almost upon us.

Newcastle United supporters can forget the Mike Ashley years and wondering who would be sold.

Hitting second place on Boxing Day has us dreaming. We can start looking forward with optimism but what could happen?

Expectations have been dampened with regular mentions of Financial Fair Play (FFP). Here we look at the likely restrictions, marketable players and where we could strengthen.

The takeover by the Staveley consortium has already seen changes. A spend of around £200 million has been committed. On top of that, the expenses column should show a significant increase in wages, both on new players as well as coaching and managerial positions.

The key element of transfers, from an accounting point of view at least, is how much have new signings impacted on the amortisation column of accounts, in short, how much of a player’s value been written off over the life of their contracts. Where this was looking to be something in the range of £25-30 million in the previous era, the bulk of that on signings under Bruce; Joelinton, Wilson, St Maximin, Lewis and Willock. That has gone up by something in the region of £50 million.

The figures will not be accurately known until accounts for the current financial year are published, sometime towards Easter 2024. However, it seems safe to make some guesses that the club are currently just within FFP limits. That would mean in order to buy, some sales are needed.

We do not yet know whether sale fees have been agreed as a part of the contracts for players out on loan. Those include Hayden, Dubravka, Hendrick, Clark and Matty Longstaff. Of those, Hayden has the longest contract left with NUFC, expiring in 2026, Dubravka running to 2025. The others must be considered as of negligible value from an accounting perspective but freeing up wages in the future.

We also do not know for certain how much extra revenue has been generated from new commercial partnerships. For the sake of this exercise, we might consider those deals as a contribution to the higher wage bill.

As for comings and goings, there are so many approaches that can be taken.

One way that seems sensible is to work through the team from goalkeeper to strikers. Bear in mind that a sale of a current player at a profit can generate FFP headroom of four times the profit on a player, the value being written off over the lifetime of a contract. Ashley’s policy of extending contracts can be seen as creating more opportunities.

In goal, Dubravka is out on loan and is probably considered as a revenue raiser for the summer. Were Karius considered to be an effective understudy to Pope, Darlow becomes a saleable option, his book value being negligible having signed up in 2014.

Right back seems to have some longer term depth, Trippier a first choice, Krafth injured for possibly the rest of the season. Rumours about possible signings abound and it will be remembered that Murphy has covered before. That leaves Manquillo who signed in 2017,contract extended to 2024, again of low book value. If sold for £10 million, that generates spending power for a replacement.

Left back is currently serviced by Burn with Targett seeming more than able. Dummett and Ritchie have rarely figured this season, both of those being of low book value but also low resale value, the other being Lewis, the one to be able to command some sort of fee but at a current book value of £6 million.

Central defence comprises four specialists, Burn already mentioned as playing at left back, Botman and Schar in possession and with Lascelles in the background. As it stands, one injury puts us at risk, a second potentially catastrophic. Dummett also provides an element of cover but it would be no surprise to see strengthening take place.

Midfield sees rumours abound about Maddison in particular. First choices now look strong, Bruno and Joelinton seen as automatic starters with debate around others; Sean Longstaff, Willock and Shelvey. Of those, Shelvey’s book value is negligible, having been with us since 2016 but injury may make him unlikely to be sold in January.

Moving forward, for this exercise, wide attacking players are grouped together. Almiron has made himself an automatic pick this season. Saint-Maximin would be when fit. Murphy has proved a stable understudy with the potential to cover at full back but might be considered a funds generator, having signed in 2017. Fraser, having been signed as a free agent represents pure profit.

Up front, Wilson has got to currently be first pick, when fit. Isak has given us a glimpse of his talent which could be centrally or wide. Wood has taken the role of reliable understudy but might be considered available. His book value is around £12.5 million and, given competition and injuries lower down the table, could turn a small profit on that.

So where can we expect activity?

As ever, the battle at the bottom of the Premier League sees teams wishing to protect the huge revenues if relegation is avoided. There could be some romance in Lascelles returning to Forest. Darlow would be more likely in the summer with Henderson currently on loan from Manchester United. Otherwise, it could be a risk worth taking to prioritise investment elsewhere.

At right back, if Manquillo goes, then there are already good value alternatives lined up to cover for Trippier, such as the lads from West Ham or Leeds. On the left, we appear comfortable until summer.

Midfield is an area that Maddison (if fit), or indeed others we have seen from the World Cup, could provide tactical flexibility and quality.

Out wide, so many names have been mentioned. Those include Pulisic, Trossard and Depay, each of who can provide something different, especially under Howe, as well as being potentially something of a bargain, given their contract situations.

Up front, more value could be seen from the Saint’s mate, Thuram. There are other options aplenty with some great value to be seen in the South American market, including personal favourite Gabriel Barbosa.

As for sales, some might reluctantly include Manquillo, Wood, Lewis, Fraser and Murphy. There may be some debate but they could generate £40 million accounting profit, in turn up to £160 million in fees for incoming transfers. Supporters would surely not sniff at the likes of Pulisic, Trossard, Depay or Thuram, along with a young right back.

There will be some activity in this January 2023 transfer window. Should we stay in the top four, then Champions League revenues next season allow for more. Given our current framework, the big question is, who remembers Mike Ashley?

