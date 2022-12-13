Opinion

Jamie Carragher or Richard Keys correct – Keep England for the English?

Jamie Carragher spoke out on the England manager debate.

The former Liverpool player declaring that if Gareth Southgate left the job, the next England manager has to be English.

In the opposite corner, you have Richard Keys declaring ‘racism’ in response to the Jamie Carragher declaration.

So who is correct…?

Jamie Carragher:

“The England manager should always be English!”

Richard Keys:

“What sort of nonsense is this?

“It borders on racism.

“The England coach should be the best person available England should not hide behind closed borders and minds.”

At this Qatar World Cup there were 32 countries competing.

So 32 managers in all and turns out 22 of them (including Gareth Southgate) were the same nationality as the country that they are now the football manager of:

Argentina – Lionel Scaloni (Argentina)

Australia – Graham Arnold (Australia)

Belgium – Roberto Martinez (Spain)

Brazil – Tite (Brazil)

Cameroon (Rigobert Song) Cameroon

Canada – John Herdman (England)

Costa Rica – Luis Fernando Suarez (Colombia)

Croatia – Zlatko Dalic (Croatia)

Denmark Kasper Hjulmand (Denmark)

Ecuador – Gustavo Alfaro (Argentina)

England – Gareth Southgate (England)

France – Didier Deschamps (France)

Germany – Hansi Flick (Germany)

Ghana – Nana Otto Addo (Born in Germany, to Ghanaian parents)

Holland – Louis Van Gaal (Holland)

Iran – Carlos Queiroz (Portugal)

Japan – Hajime Moriyasu (Japan)

Mexico – Gerardo Martino (Argentina)

Morocco – Walid Regragui (Morocco)

Poland – Czeslaw Michniewicz (Poland)

Portugal – Fernando Santos (Portugal)

Qatar – Felix Sanchez (Spain)

Saudi Arabia – Herve Renard (France)

Senegal – Alious Cisse (Senegal)

Serbia – Dragan Stojkovic (Serbia)

South Korea – Paulo Bento (Portugal)

Spain – Luis Enrique (Spain)

Switzerland – Murat Yakin (Switzerland)

Tunisia – Jalel Kadri (Tunisia)

Uruguay – Diego Alonso (Uruguay)

USA – Gregg Berhalter (USA)

Wales – Rob Page (Wales)

These are the 10 exceptions:

Belgium – Roberto Martinez (Spain), Canada -John Herdman (England), Costa Rica – Luis Fernando Suarez (Colombia), Ecuador – Gustavo Alfaro (Argentina), Ghana – Nana Otto Addo (Born in Germany, to Ghanaian parents), Iran – Carlos Queiroz (Portugal), Mexico – Gerardo Martino (Argentina), Qatar – Felix Sanchez (Spain), Saudi Arabia – Herve Renard (France), South Korea – Paulo Bento (Portugal)

For most people I am guessing, they would accept Ghana and Nana Otto Addo (Born in Germany, to Ghanaian parents), as having no doubts regarding his national affiliation, regardless of where he was born.

Which leaves then nine of the 32 countries at the 2022 World Cup with managers from other countries.

So has there been any serious change either way, less or more managers taking charge of countries that aren’t their own?

Well, I looked back at all 32 countries at this year’s Qatar World Cup and checked to see the nationality of the managers, the last time each of the 32 qualified for a World Cup finals.

I found that 10 were different nationalities to the countries they managed, so just one more than the nine at this year’s Qatar World Cup.

What I would say is clear, is that when it comes to the traditional football big hitters, then it is very rare for them to have a manager who is a different nationality. Belgium probably the highest profile of them, with Spaniard Roberto Martinez.

England of course had more than a decade of Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello, with a year or so of Steve McClaren sandwiched in between them.

Certainly since the second world war, the following haven’t had a manager of another nationality taking charge of them at a World Cup finals – Argentina, Brazil, Germany (West Germany), Italy, France, Spain, Holland…

So it would be definitely going against the flow if England once again looked overseas.

I remember at the time with both Eriksson and Capello, a lot of people saying it was a national embarrassment if as a major football nation England had nobody good enough to be the manager of the national team.

What do you think?

