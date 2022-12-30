News

Jamie Carragher explains his choice of Premier League manager of 2022 – Eddie Howe

Jamie Carragher has selected his Premier League manager of 2022.

Rather than manager of reigning champions Man City, Pep Guardiola, or boss of the current league leaders Arsenal, Mikel Arteta.

Jamie Carragher has gone for…Eddie Howe.

The former Liverpool and England defender has given his explanation as to why (see below).

However, I thought it worthwhile to first go back almost three and a half years and see how Jamie Carragher was criticising Newcastle United fans because of what they thought about the then NUFC Head Coach…

Extracts from Jamie Carragher speaking on 30 August 2019 to The Telegraph:

‘Steve Bruce may never be Rafa Benitez’s equal at Newcastle but criticism of him is disgraceful.

‘I have sympathy for Newcastle fans who want and demand more for their club. But some of the criticism aimed at Bruce since he joined is disgraceful.

‘That does not mean we should entirely dismiss the possibility Bruce can not perform well. The bar is not set amazingly high. Benitez did a good job, not an extraordinary one.

‘Set aside the recent history of Newcastle, the loathing of Ashley and the despair at Benitez’s departure, and it seems those supporters directing vitriol at Bruce before he has been given a fair crack at the job are shooting the wrong target.

Most new managers can expect a brief honeymoon period. All Bruce has heard since he was appointed is a section of his own supporters looking ahead to the inevitable divorce.’

The thing is, back when Steve Bruce got the Newcastle job, the fans weren’t in open revolt against him. There weren’t public demonstrations against Bruce, as for example we saw from Liverpool fans as soon as Roy Hodgson was appointed back in the day, the same with Chelsea fans (and Everton fans) with Rafa Benitez.

Instead, Jamie Carragher is simply referring to Newcastle fans commenting, mainly online, about what a terrible appointment Steve Bruce had been. They / we knew that he wasn’t up to the job and his previous managerial record told you so.

Now of course, these past 14 months, largely with the same players, Eddie Howe has simply proved once and for all what a poor job Steve Bruce was doing…

Extracts from Jamie Carragher speaking to The Telegraph – 30 December 2022:

‘Eddie Howe is the Premier League manager of 2022. The first phase of the new era at Newcastle United is a triumph of coaching more than the result of a financial revolution.

I don’t believe any other manager could have bettered Howe’s work at St James’ Park over the past 12 months. Had the club’s Saudi Arabia owners’ somehow lured Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp to the north east upon completing their takeover, the team would not be in a stronger position.

Much has been made of the money available at Newcastle and where it will eventually take the club. It is inaccurate and unfair to judge Howe’s early work through that lens.

He has led a team that was second from bottom to third in the Premier League through a combination of astute purchases and by vastly improving the performances of those players he inherited. Financial backing has been part of it, but secondary to Howe changing Newcastle’s style. They have gone from a defensively minded team trying to grind out results to entertainers playing on the front-foot.’

‘No one watched Newcastle’s business last January or in the summer and anticipated the club immediately elevating itself to top-four contenders and being above Manchester United and Chelsea at this stage – clubs that have also spent £200 million in 2022 – or leaving Liverpool sweating on their Champions League spot. Most presumed a Newcastle top-four challenge would be two or three years away, not a matter of months, and there are enough recent examples of clubs spending big under new ownership and going backwards because of poor recruitment. Everton are proof of that.’

‘Assessing Howe’s squad at the start of this season, they looked well equipped to finish mid-table.

It is the players already at St James’ Park – those who were part of successive bids to avoid relegation – who have demonstrated the excellence of Howe’s work.

Miguel Almiron is one of the players of the season – he would make my XI at the halfway stage – and Joelinton is unrecognisable since he was being ridiculed as one of the worst Premier League signings.’

‘He is so far ahead of schedule that members of the traditional ‘big six’ are worried. At the start of each season, two clubs out of Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal know they will miss out on the Champions League. Because of Newcastle, that will soon turn to three of them having to adjust to the Europa League.’

‘Given their resources, Newcastle are primed to get to the next level. What was less clear was how soon. It is the quality of their coach – not the size of the bank balance – that is leading them there quicker than expected.’

