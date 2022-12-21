Opinion

Jake Humphrey upsetting the usual suspects with Eddie Howe and Newcastle United comment

Jake Humphrey is at it yet again.

The BT Sport presenter upsetting the usual suspects.

Norwich fan Jake Humphrey has for some time got stick, simply for speaking the truth about Newcastle United and the club’s supporters.

Pundits, journalists and indeed other presenters, had for years repeatedly ridiculed Newcastle fans and backed Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley, whilst Jake Humphrey was pretty much the only one with the integrity to stand up and call out that behaviour as nonsense.

The likes of Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Savage, Richard Keys and countless others, all taking repeated cheap shots at Newcastle supporters, with Jake Humphrey simply calling it out as wrong and pointing out how ridiculous some of their comments / claims were.

The truth with Jake Humphrey and Newcastle United fans is…simply one of mutual respect.

Anyway, following Newcastle’s win over Bournemouth on Tuesday night, Jake Humphrey put out the following on Twitter…

(Jake Humphrey after Newcastle United posted the usual group (players (whole squad), coaching staff, support staff etc) photo after a win, this time the 1-0 against Bournemouth):

“Yet again Eddie Howe at the back in these photographs.

“It’s significant.

“A mark of his management style, and a reminder that ego-free leaders are best.

“Leading is about empowering others to be the best they can, create a sense of working towards a shared purpose.”

Jake Humphrey upsetting the usual suspects with his Eddie Howe and Newcastle United comment.

Rossco (A Rangers fan in Australia):

‘It’s the quarter final of the league cup.

No club on world football has spent more than Newcastle in last 12 months. Hardly something to celebrate.’

HVH (Newcastle fan):

‘Hes class in every respect Eddie is!

Under the Ashley regime I’d forgotten what it was like to hear the manager speak and my eyes roll so hard it caused a migraine.’

Wicky (A Formula 1 and Stirling Albion fan):

‘Always helps when billionaires have your back though Jake Humphrey.

Let’s not kid ourselves on that without the millions that have and can be spent that Eddie and Newcastle would be any different than the last few seasons.’

Kain Watson (Newcastle fan):

‘Ohhh ffs this again zzzzzzz.

We signed Trippier, Burn, Wood and Targett – all of whom got ridiculed for being too old or not good enough. We signed Bruno who barely played for the first 6-8 games after signing.

We then went to the 3rd best form team in the league.’

I Love (Southampton fan):

‘Do you think its a bit strange that they haven’t won anything yet.

Yet they acting like they win the league.’

Marc Johnson (Newcastle fan):

‘Haha, you’ve triggered a few here Jake. Nice work.’

Yuche Jacobs (A bodybuilding fan from South Africa):

‘He has literally won nothing of any significance but ego-free leaders are best? All the greatest managers had/has an ego about them.’

Ledge (Newcastle fan):

‘You mean like taking Bournemouth from league 2 to the prem !?’

CrowieJnr (Aston Villa fan):

‘Don’t think I’ve ever seen one with a manager on it at all to be honest? …….especially for getting into the last 8 of the League Cup.’

Andrew Allan (Newcastle fan):

‘I used to think Eddie wasn’t in these photos until I zoomed in and spotted him at the back! He’s a top bloke, as are you, Jake.’

Ryan (Liverpool fan):

‘I think Jake is one Newcastle league cup final appearance away from comparing Eddie Howe to the all time great managers.’

John Yau (Liverpool fan):

‘Or maybe he’s a very tall fella and it’s better for him to be at the back, but joking aside, he’s definitely doing a good job at Newcastle.

Long may it continue but still below us at Liverpool.’

Gordon Stanners (Spurs fan):

‘Not quite sure how you can assert that ‘ego-free leaders are best’. Think there might be a few dozen honourable exceptions out there and although reaching a quarter final might be significant for Newcastle it’s hardly newsworthy.’

Martin Livingstone (Man City fan):

‘QF of the Carabao cup not a CL final win. Calm down, let’s not get too giddy.’

Daniel Colbridge (Man City fan):

‘Taking a photo after scraping a 1 nil win at home is a bit embarrassing.’

Mark Taylor (Man Utd fan):

‘He’s on borrowed time Jake, don’t pretend otherwise. He’s just hiding in plain sight trying not to bring attention to himself.’

Kris Adamson (Newcastle fan):

‘Phwoar jake you have absolutely riled some of the twitter depressants on here like.’

Sean Perry (Palace fan):

‘Probably dying inside of cringe.’

Conclusions

Obviously, first of all, another pat on the back for Jake Humphrey, who continues to say what he thinks, despite knowing for sure that any positive Newcastle United comment will bring a pile-on from the usual suspects.

I think the second thing to say is that pretty much all of those negatively commenting, haven’t even got a clue about what they are commenting on.

Eddie Howe first started doing this a long long time ago, when he was at Bournemouth. Having a photo after each win that didn’t just have the players who had played and won that day, but instead building a real all in it together dynamic, by including those players who hadn’t been involved that particular match, as well as coaching and support staff.

It is also laughable when anybody claims Eddie Howe hasn’t achieved anything in football. Before he turned 38, Howe had guided Bournemouth form the verge of dropping into non-league football, all the way through the divisions from League Two to the Premier League. How many, if any, other managers have done that? Yes, Eddie Howe hasn’t won the Champions League (yet…) but he hasn’t had the chance to try to, his challenge was to take a very small club such as Bournemouth all the way to the Premier League and then facing a battle every year to keep them there.

Now he has the job of rebuilding Newcastle United and…he isn’t doing too bad a job at St James’ Park either. If these photographs after a win contribute even the most microscopic help towards that, then all power to him.

Looking at it from a number of other angles, Jake Humphrey has provoked and exposed so many sad individuals and their views (and ignorance) on Newcastle United and football in general.

For example, the idea that celebrating, showing emotion, is something to be mocked, unless you have won a trophy, is just plain embarrassing. You hear it from many others as well now, not just aimed at Newcastle United and Eddie Howe, or our fans. I get the impression that many of those who mock, are armchair ‘fans’ of certain clubs who sit at home counting trophies and never ever go to a single match, as well as pundits, journalists etc who never ever pay to get into games.

If you follow their logic, then the vast majority of football fans would never celebrate, or at least very rarely. The reality is that only a ting group of clubs regularly win trophies at the highest level and in Newcastle’s case, it is over 53 years since the last silverware, so most of us for our entire lives shouldn’t have celebrated ever!!!

There is actually one very hilarious comment from a Man City supporter above, who takes it to even more of an extreme, declaring ‘QF of the Carabao cup not a CL final win. Calm down, let’s not get too giddy.’

Hmmm. Well since Sheikh Mansour started buying them trophies some decade and a half ago, they have picked up 17 different bits of silverware (including Community Shields).

Sooooo, with none of those 17 trophies having been for winning the Champions League, are we to then conclude that no Man City supporter should have celebrated any of these lesser triumphs? Including the six Premier League titles?!!!

Especially in these tough times for so many people, why shouldn’t any fan celebrate any victory? For example, if say Bournemouth had won last night and you were one of their 463 fans who made the massive midweek (before Xmas) journey, surely you would be very much failing in your duty if you hadn’t got absolutely mortal drunk last night! As it happens, if you stayed over, even though your team lost, I think it was still your duty to take the opportunity to get absolutely smashed and enjoy our great city centre and hospitality.

Going back to Jake Humphrey and Eddie Howe and the group photo celebration. When you have worked all week (a few weeks in this case in preparing for the return) and everybody has put so much effort into trying to get a result in an important match (every NUFC game is important, especially in cups where if you lose, that’s it), on behalf of hundred of thousands, maybe millions, of supporters, why not mark the moment and bring everybody together?

As for fans especially, the thing is, for the vast majority of Newcastle supporters who go to St James’ Park, it isn’t just about the 90 minutes of football. Matchday is a massive occasion and for tens of thousands of people means getting into Newcastle city centre a long long time before a game is due to kick off AND not leaving the city centre until money / health / family forces the issue!

If you travel away with Newcastle, you go to so many stadiums, such as say Old Trafford, The Emirates, Anfield, Stanford Bridge and so on, where quite obviously the vast majority travel in from wherever and go straight to the ground, then afterwards do the same in reverse.

That isn’t Newcastle United and it isn’t (most) Newcastle fans!

Life is for living and enjoying the moment, that includes football.

Seize the day, enjoy and celebrate every triumph, however small and insignificant it may supposedly be, according to the enjoyment / celebration police.

