News

Jack Grealish finally comes clean on Miguel Almiron incident – Speaks openly about what happened

It was seven months ago when Jack Grealish totally crossed the line.

A total lack of class paying major dividends for Newcastle United.

Jack Grealish embarrassing himself at Man City’s title celebrations, when bizarrely choosing that moment to humiliate a random player from another team.

Jack Grealish celebrating Manchester City’s Premier League title win and coming out with the following on – 23 May 2022:

Bernardo Silva:

“What were the secrets yesterday (to 3-2 comeback win against Aston Villa that won the title for Man City)?”

Jack Grealish:

“There were two.

“Riyad (Mahrez), take him off the pitch, as soon as possible. He played like (Miguel) Almiron.

“Secondly, he (pointing at Bernardo Silva), he has been so good this season but get him off the pitch.”

The lack of self-awareness was extraordinary…record signing £100m Jack Grealish had been an absolute passenger for much of that season, yet to hear his arrogance, you would think he had been the big star leading them to the title win.

In reality, Jack Grealish had been carried by the rest of the squad and in the entire 2021/22 season only scored three Premier League goals. That made him only the tenth highest scorer for Man City, even central defender Laporte scored more (four) than Grealish.

A total lack of class in May shown by Jack Grealish, celebrating the pinnacle of his career so far, he chose that moment to put down a fellow professional footballer.

Looking back to the final round of Premier League matches last season, Pep Guardiola showed exactly what he thought of Jack Grealish and how reliable (or not) he thought his record signing was.

Having to win that final game (home to Villa) of the season to clinch the title, Pep Guardiola selected fourteen players who ended up on the pitch and not one of them was Jack Grealish.

The club’s record signing and yet Pep Guardiola couldn’t trust Jack Grealish, not in his starting eleven on that Sunday and certainly now when it came to making changes and bringing on substitutes to try and turn it around.

Guardiola leaving Jack Grealish sitting on the bench for the duration as his squad mates won Manchester City (and Grealish) the title.

Honestly, Jack Grealish should have been embarrassed to even pick up his Premier League winners medal, never mind trying to humiliate a fellow professional footballer such as Miguel Almiron just for cheap laughs.

Anyway, seven months on and Jack Grealish has finally come clean on the Miguel Almiron incident, speaking openly about what happened.

However, he does say that this is the first time in the seven months since the Miguel Almiron incident that he has been asked about it, which also tells you everything you need to know about the media in the present day.

Jack Grealish asked about the Miguel Almiron incident as England prepare to face Senegal in the last sixteen of the World Cup – 1 December 2022:

“Do you know what, I haven’t actually been asked about that and let me just address it.

“Obviously, I’d had a few drinks….

“That (the Miguel Almiron incident) was one thing that I regret.

“Sometimes I do stupid stuff and that was one.

“I regret it, I swear.

“I am actually buzzing the way Miguel Almiron has reacted.

“He said something about me in an interview the other day and wished me the best.

“I thought ‘what a guy’…because if that was me and somebody had said that about me, I would probably have been the other way and been like ‘f… it’.

“I messaged Matt Targett because I’m close with him from (being together at) Aston Villa and I said to him ‘can you message Miguel Almiron for me and say to him that I apologise, that I obviously didn’t mean it’.

“When I look back on that, it was just one thing that was stupid of me to say. I shouldn’t have said it.

“I didn’t realise it was a video to go out, I thought it was just private…but even in private I shouldn’t have said it because he’s a fellow professional.

“I am actually buzzing for him.

“I have had a lot of stick off the Newcastle fans and rightly so.

“At the end of the day, they are backing their player which I fully understand.

“He seems like the most harmless, nice guy, so fair play.

“When I play against him, I will show him the utmost respect because that’s what he’s done, in a situation where he probably didn’t have to.

“Fair play to him and I genuinely hope he does keep scoring…so long as those Newcastle fans stop messaging me.”

Very appropriately and timely, the final weekend of the Premier League before this World Cup break provided a perfect update to the Jack Grealish and Miguel Almiron mini-saga.

Miguel Almiron yet again at the heart of the action / win for Newcastle United against Chelsea. Playing the full game in an all action performance, with the cherry on the cake icing, the fact that Miggy laid on the winner for Joe Willock against Chelsea due to his persistence and flair.

A very different story earlier that Saturday afternoon at the Etihad. Man City losing 2-1 at home to Brentford, chasing the game throughout after going behind early on. Jack Grealish, despite his £100m record price tag, named amongst the subs and Pep Guardiola not trusting Grealish to try and help turn the game around, leaving him on the bench the entire length of this defeat.

It has become a bit of a regular thing for Jack Grealish, only six Premier League starts this season and since joining Man City, he has only started 28 of 52 PL matches.

In contrast, Almiron has started all 15 PL matches this season for NUFC and been on the pitch for 1,264 of the possible 1,350 PL minutes.

In all competitions this season, both players have made 16 appearances.

Miguel Almiron repeatedly influencing games / results with eight goals and one assist so far this season.

Jack Grealish with one goal and zero assists in his 16 appearances this season, despite having that glittering array of Man City stars to help him make his contribution.

So, anyway, thanks again Jack Grealish.

You are very lucky to be out at the Qatar World Cup considering how little you have contributed this past year and a half at Man City, but at least you have made one decent contribution, helping Miguel Almiron to reach a whole different level.

Fair play for what Jack Grealish has now said about the Miguel Almiron incident.

However, at the same time, he has had these past seven months to go public with something like this, without having to be asked the question by the media…

