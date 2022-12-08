Opinion

Isaac Hayden with hilarious comment on running of a football club after leaving Newcastle United

Isaac Hayden was one of the first Rafa Benitez signings.

The then Newcastle United boss having to totally remodel his team / squad after relegation, with numerous rats (Sissoko, Townsend etc) deserting the (then) sinking ship, whilst countless others had to be cleared out as not up to the challenge.

A serious amount of work done and Isaac Hayden one of twelve new signings for Rafa in Summer 2016.

The 21 year old defender turned midfielder becoming a key player, as Newcastle United instantly returned to the top tier as Championship winners and then held their own in the Premier League despite Mike Ashley reneging on promises made to Rafa Benitez to properly invest in the squad after promotion.

Fastforwarding past the Steve Bruce era, Isaac Hayden made only four Premier League appearances under Eddie Howe, his last away start in a 3-1 defeat at Anfield, then the very final place in the first eleven when on as a sub in the 4-0 home defeat to Man City on 19 December 2021.

Injury and surgery then intervening and Isaac Hayden finding himself moving to Norwich on loan this summer, with a permanent move to be triggered automatically if certain targets hit during this loan season.

Always a good servant to Newcastle United, Isaac Hayden found himself out injured yet again ahead of this season, but came back and started the last six Championship matches before the World Cup break.

Isaac Hayden and Norwich now pick up their league season again on Saturday, with an away match at Swansea. The Canaries currently fifth and in a play-off spot, six points off the top two automatic promotion places.

Despite being only 27 years old now, Isaac Hayden already thinking about what happens after his playing days…

Isaac Hayden speaking to the Eastern Daily Press:

“After football is finished, I don’t want to finish with football.

“I would say that I am a football obsessive guy, if I’m not playing then I’m watching, if I’m not watching then I’m learning.

“I have a whole dossier at home of every manager that I have worked for – their strengths, their weaknesses, what I’ve learned, session plans, cultures at clubs, everything.

“It’s from all my clubs whether that is Arsenal, Hull, Newcastle or Norwich now I write it all down.

“I want to be a sporting or technical director at a football club because I know first-hand what good running of a football club is.

“I’ve structured everything so that, come the end of my career, I should be good value to add to a football club in whatever capacity that is whether it’s recruitment, academy or whatever it is.”

On this absolutely freezing cold December morning, I have to thank Isaac Hayden for making me laugh out loud.

Basically, his entire first team career has been nine league starts out on loan at Hull, then six years playing for Newcastle United, before now six league starts so far for Norwich.

So when Isaac Hayden declares ‘I know first-hand what good running of a football club is’…I am guessing that he means five and a half years at a club run by Mike Ashley has taught him what exactly is NOT good running of a football club!

As a kid he experienced coming up through the ranks at Arsenal, so will have seen some good stuff there, albeit in the youth environment of life at the Gunners.

Hull has been a basket case of a club and so Isaac Hayden will have seen some interesting stuff there, especially with Steve Bruce part of the mix then…

Norwich have always been a well run club but struggle to compete financially when yo-yoing back up to the Premier League.

Isaac Hayden of course had the benefit of working with Rafa Benitez, which at least offset some of the Mike Ashley madness, then a very brief experience of proper owners and a quality head coach again, following the October 2021 takeover and the arrival of Eddie Howe.

Isaac Hayden also explaining why he chose Norwich:

“I’m somebody who signs for a purpose. I wouldn’t just sign somewhere without a purpose.

“I signed at Norwich because it was an opportunity to get me back playing and I saw the way the game was and how it was set up and I felt I could positively impact the club in order to get them promoted and get a third promotion on my CV.”

