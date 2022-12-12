Opinion

I’m glad it’s over

Well, it’s over for another couple of years at least, the Christmas Qatar World Cup has ended for Ingurrlund.

As the red and white flags of St George come down, we can now start to appreciate the festive decorations.

It was poetic justice for me when Arry Kane missed his penalty, as I have always regarded him as a protected species in the EPL, a little like Alan Shearer used to be (remember the respective ‘challenges’ on Florian Lejeune or Neil Lennon folks?). I’ve always been a believer in fair play, so if that irks anybody then so be it.

Hopefully in the meantime, our Newcastle United trio have had a few little words in James Maddison’s ear out at the Qatar World Cup, although signing for us wouldn’t help his international aspirations, so long as Southgate is allowed to continue picking his favourites.

Some of the recent vitriolic bile being spewed on the Sunderland fans’ RTG Sportwashing thread, since our warm weather break in Saudi Arabia, has been especially embarrassing.

I thought that after fourteen months their bitterness towards Newcastle United’s astronomical wealth may have subsided but alas no.

Any decent minded Sunderland fan who shows any dissent to some of the nonsensical ramblings, is quickly barred.

I honestly believe that some of them will now never recover.

The Bournemouth cup game is only nine days away now and I consider this a must win game for our progression.

I think we will win and go into the quarter-finals with our tails up.

The Leicester game on Boxing Day is going to be a test and they have slightly recovered after a sluggush start.

I am looking forward to seeing Alexander Isak back in action ASAP and think that he is going to be one of our most important players in the second half of the season.

The resumption of the Premier League cannot come soon enough for me and I reckon with batteries recharged, we can quickly get back to the high octane football we were previously watching, before this silly interruption in the football calendar.

As for this Qatar World Cup…

Well as Captain Sensible once said ‘I’m glad it’s all over’….well for Southgate’s dysfunctional mob at least.

(*** On Thursday I received the exceptionally sad news that my great friend Paul ‘Gypsy’ King had passed away. We were both junior boxers at St Edwards BC in Whitley Bay in the 1970s. Paul went on to turn professional and became the Northern Area Welterweight Champion. He was a lifelong Newcastle United fan who often fought in our colours and will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.)

