Opinion

I was amused to see what these Sunderland fans had to say after Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0

I had to have a peek at what the ‘expert’ Sunderland fans had to say after Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0, NUFC reaching the quarter finals of the Carabao Cup last night.

After recently spending four seasons in the third tier of the football pyramid, this seems to have somehow given them a new wealth of knowledge, a platform to educate us all on the finer fundamentals of the beautiful game.

Now Newcastle were far off the high standards we have set so far this season against Bournemouth, but I found it refreshing that Eddie Howe picked a strong side, and this ultimately proves that the hunt for that first silver pot is seen as an integral part in our overall progression.

The Sunderland fans were tuning in last night, and though we got another 50,000+ crowd, on their RTG message board they took heart in the fact that the St James’ Park crowd was unusually quiet.

With the solitary goal of the game going in off a Bournemouth player after a wonderful cross by Kieran Trippier, it just added to their theories that everything Newcastle do is down to luck.

No mention that the referee had it in for us from the start, or that Callum Wilson had a ‘goal’ dubiously chalked off and we were denied a possible penalty (this on the pitch ref for last night’s match was on VAR duties at Stamford Bridge last season when Kai Havertz got away with blatantly assaulting Dan Burn, and also denied Newcastle a stonewall penalty).

Although there is still a long way to go before any potential glory at Wembley for us, the Sunderland fans have been doing their homework and now believe it is imperative that Manchester City stay in this season’s competition because “Everyone knows that Pep Guardiola takes the old ‘League Cup’ seriously and they would be the team to eventually thwart us.” (It wouldn’t surprise me if some of these people still have pictures of Dennis Tueart under their pillows after 46 years).

It will be back to EPL action on Boxing Day and a trip to the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester, who also followed us into the last eight of the Carabao Cup with a comfortable win away last night at MK Dons.

I recommend before anybody rushes to the bookies to back the Toon, listen to what the expert Sunderland fans think first.

If Newcastle United carry on winning, I now actually wouldn’t have thought it beyond the realms of possibility that voodoo and witchcraft may come into force on Wearside.

The aim now for Newcastle United should be to take every game as it comes and to quickly regain the momentum we showed pre Qatar World Cup.

The squad will need refreshing in January after the massive strides and effort made in the last twelve months.

And remember we have still only lost one game this season when we were robbed at Anfield.

HTL

