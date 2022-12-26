Opinion

I love it and feel proud to be at these Newcastle United matches now

After the Qatar World Cup, we are now heading back into the Newcastle United Premier League season.

An ideal time in the heart of the festive season to get a snapshot of views from NUFC fans on how they think things are going.

So we sent out various questions to a small number of regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

Next up we have Nat Seaton:

What would have been a perfect NUFC Christmas present to unwrap?

A season ticket!

Next five games are Leicester, Arsenal and Leeds in Premier League, then Sheffield Wednesday in FA Cup and Leicester in Carabao Cup. A straight choice, would you rather win the two cup games and 0 PL points, or 9 PL points and lose the two cup games?

Aaaw that is such an unfair question 😉

I’m going all in to win something this season, so, as I don’t think we will win the league, I’d have to say I’d rather we win the two cup games!

If you were granted three New Year’s wishes (apart from the obvious of winning something!) to come true in 2023…

Being told that SJP will be extended – this is more for all my friends and family who cannot get in anymore but who used to go to EVERY game…

Being a bit greedy here, but some January transfer signings, our squad is still in need of some quality signings (especially in midfield) if we want to compete with the best.

The atmosphere that we have (for league games!) to continue, it’s such a turnaround from what we were part of for so many years. I love it and feel proud to be at these Newcastle United matches now.

How was the World Cup for you?

I enjoyed the World Cup, I love football and so to have three games everyday… what’s not to like?

I got to watch a lot of the games, it did made me realise the quality of the Premier League mind you! Maybe we just remember all the good quality games from previous World Cups but I did think the standard at times was not as it has previously been.

If Eddie Howe left Newcastle United, which manager who was at the Qatar World Cup would you like to replace him?

Lionel Scaloni, not just for the fact that he has led an Argentinian team (who you could say are not an outstanding team) to the Copa America and the World Cup in four years, but for how he manages the players and how he is as a person, in the Eddie Howe mould of less ‘old school’ managing.

Is it the right decision to keep Gareth Southgate as England manager?

If it means Eddie Howe stays at Newcastle YES!

One England player (apart form Bellingham, who would be probably the automatic choice for most) who was at the World Cup, to sign for Newcastle, who would it be?

Bukayo Saka.

A player who you hadn’t previously heard of, or at least considered, who impressed you at the World Cup and you’d like Newcastle to sign?

I never thought I’d be picking a Moroccan defensive midfielder as I’m a lover of attacking football but… if Sofyan Amrabat could produce his World Cup performances in the Premier League, can you imagine what Bruno could be released to do alongside him?

Your New Year’s resolution that is Newcastle United related…?

Continue to be grateful for what we now have.

Win the Carabao / League Cup sometime in the next five years AND finish between 8th and 10th in each of these five seasons, or win nothing AND finish between 2nd and 4th in every one of these five seasons?

Carabao Cup – I’m all in for actually winning something!!

Newcastle United had the third best form in the Premier League in the first half of 2022, NUFC have the third best form in the Premier League so far in the second half of 2022, are Newcastle United the third best team / squad in the Premier League?

No, I think we are punching above our weight and some players have to be at their very best each game for us to keep this up and that is a big ask.

You just have to look at the bench to see that we still have a way to go to be considered a top three team / squad.

Three words to sum up what has happened since 7 October 2021?

Unbe – bloody – lievable

Having got into this current situation, if Newcastle United now ended up not qualifying for Europe (and didn’t win any trophies), would this season be a failure?

Not for me!

I never expected us to be in the situation we are now, it’s just a beautiful bonus.

Sure I would be disappointed but in no way would see it as a failure.

Having now experienced a mid-season World Cup, how would you feel if another one happened in the future?

Forget about the fact that this one took place where it did (don’t get me started on that!), I appreciate the fact that it may be mid season for us but for other countries it is not mid season and they are the ones historically who have had to take a break, but these countries are in the minority.

Ironically, USA is one of them and that is where the next World Cup is, midway through their season. I would be very disappointed if a December World Cup was to happen again.

