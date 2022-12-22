Opinion

I looked at Martin Dubravka last night and I didn’t see a Newcastle United player

My wife was out on a Christmas do last night and so I switched on the Manchester United match, interested / surprised to see Martin Dubravka in goal.

It actually took me a while for it to register.

That is when it clicked, I was looking at Martin Dubravka last night and I didn’t see a Newcastle United player.

There is a clear divide I think.

When certain players leave Newcastle United and you then see them playing for another club, you immediately think this just looks so wrong!

Honestly, last night, it was probably best part of ten seconds it took me, then a case of oh yes, that’s Martin Dubravka who used to play for Newcastle United.

What makes it even worse is that the keeper is still a Newcastle player AND he was in goal for the entire second half of last season, Martin Dubravka one of the key players as he and his teammates had the third best form in the top tier over the final 19 matches.

The NUFC keeper in those final 19 matches, keeping seven clean sheets and conceding one goal in another ten matches, only twice in those last 19 PL games did Martin Dubravka conceded more than one goal.

Two things are now clear to me:

Firstly, Eddie Howe has been proved absolutely right to make Nick Pope number one at Newcastle United. Harsh on Martin Dubravka but picking up Pope for £10m was simply incredible business, still can’t quite believe it.

Secondly, I still don’t understand why Martin Dubravka made his decision to go to Old Trafford. On 1 September 2022 the official Man Utd announcement made (see below) and the 33 year old explaining why he was going there.

You assumed that Man Utd must have made all kinds of promises to him about playing time and so on BUT last night was only the second time Martin Dubravka has played for them.

He hasn’t played a single minute in the Europa League which I assumed he had been promised…whilst in the Premier League it isn’t so much of a surprise he hasn’t started ahead of De Gea, BUT he has only made it onto the bench four times as an unused sub.

Dubravka has started their two Carabao Cup matches and maybe this is the extent of what he was promised, with the FA Cup a possibility as well and we will discover that next month.

Unlike some Newcastle fans I didn’t wish him bad luck when the year long loan to Man Utd was announced, I was just bemused as to why he was doing it and feel even more confused now. Even though Man Utd won 2-0 last night, Burnley were excellent and look sure things to be promoted under Kompany, who for me is nailed on to be a Premier League manager, possibly even one day at Man City. They created a load of chances and could / should have won the game, Dubravka made a few decent saves but it was mainly poor finishing, whilst the (former?) Newcastle keeper made a couple of horrendous errors that almost led to goals.

I still don’t wish Martin Dubravka bad luck but I think he made a ridiculous decision.

I think all Newcastle fans would have totally understood, if he’d decided that after Nick Pope was made number one, Martin Dubravka had ended up moving to another Premier League club, or a club abroad, as their number one.

Yet to go and sit on the bench, or not as it turns out(!), at Old Trafford, just makes zero sense. The very time Newcastle United are on the up, he decides to leave, rather than fighting for his place and of course always the chance Nick Pope gets injured. Dubravka is a far better keeper than Karl Darlow and clearly Eddie Howe agrees, as Darlow was sat on the bench for the second half of last season watching the then NUFC keeper and the rest of the first team impress.

I think now we are set for a very scruffy unfortunate end to Martin Dubravka’s time at Newcastle United.

Dean Henderson will return to Old Trafford in May 2023 after his year long loan at Forest, Man Utd will tell Dubravka he is no longer needed and they aren’t going to sign him permanently, with then…well, I think no chance of seeing him integrated back into Newcastle United.

He turns 34 on the 15 January and still has two and a half years left on his Newcastle United contract until end of June 2025.

I can only see some quiet exit for a small fee, with Martin Dubravka ending up back at a club in one of the lower European leagues, just a distant memory for Newcastle United fans and Man Utd supporters not thinking anything at all.

A real shame as he did really well at Newcastle United, from his very first match, ironically a clean sheet and man of the match performance against, ironically, Man Utd in a 1-0 NUFC home win.

Martin Dubravka was so consistent and had very few dips in form, such a key player as two seasons in a row Rafa Benitez had Newcastle amazingly with the seventh lowest number of goals conceded in the Premier League. Plus of course last season once Eddie Howe came in, he reminded us once again how good he could be.

Manchester United official announcement – 1 September 2022:

Martin Dubravka has joined Manchester United on a season-long loan from Newcastle United, subject to registration.

The goalkeeper will spend the 2022/23 season here at United with the club having the option to make the transfer permanent.

The Slovakia international has played over 125 games in the Premier League in the past five seasons, and he has 29 caps for his country.

Martin Dubravka said:

“To be joining Manchester United is a special moment in my career and I can’t wait to get started, and help the group achieve its ambitions.

“I am joining an excellent group of goalkeepers with lots of experience in the Premier League, and I know that we will push and support each other to keep our standards at the highest levels. The chance to work with David De Gea, alongside Tom Heaton, is one that I am relishing.

“I’d like to sincerely thank everyone at Newcastle United, and especially the fans, for many great experiences over the past four and a half years. I enjoyed every minute of my time there and made amazing memories to look back on. My focus is now on helping Manchester United, and we’ll see what the future holds after I have given my all this season. I am excited to be here!”

John Murtough, Manchester United Football Director, said:

“Martin has proven himself to be a top Premier League goalkeeper and his experience and personality will be a great addition to our strong goalkeeping group, alongside David, Tom, and our younger keepers. Together, they will create a high-performance environment, with each of them ready to step up and play when called upon.”

