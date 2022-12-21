Match Reports

I do have these concerns when Newcastle United complete the expansion of St James’ Park

Before getting into this report, I need to start by offering massive, unfiltered respect to the 463 Bournemouth fans who made the 700 mile round trip for this game.

A midweek match four days before Christmas at the other end of the country is one thing, but then having to manage a late rescheduling is amazing stuff for a game they were always second favourites in, at a ground they’d only just visited a few months ago. Great effort.

Those hardy souls might have been slightly cheered at the prospect of a near full strength Cherries side, with a couple missing due to their squad being ravaged by the kind of lovely virus that visited my house last week.

This line-up was overshadowed though, by the full strength Newcastle XI Howe elected to put out, including all five World Cup returners, with ASM also recovered enough from Saturday’s knock to make the bench.

I believe Eddie’s thinking was twofold: PL opposition in a competitive game offered a great chance to get the first team playing together again ahead of resumption of the league, this effectively doing the job of a final friendly. Secondly, well we want to win this cup.

The intent of the strong team played out as expected, with Newcastle dominant from the off. Unfortunately, Bournemouth have twice now provided a well executed example of what we likely need to expect from now. Sitting deep with a low press to stop United from getting at them, a tactic designed to nick a point in league matches. Not sure what their endgame was in a knockout game, but if they came to play for penalties, that stinks and suggests they know nowt about Nick Pope. I’ll give them credit that the plan was to contain, frustrate and try for a late winner, either way it didn’t work.

United managed to be rampant without really testing the keeper. Trippier hit a free kick narrowly over and Schar did likewise with an absolute howitzer, before narrowly failing to connect with Botman’s flick on. There was a breakthrough around the half hour mark, as Wilson took Longstaff’s pass on the edge of the box, turned and somehow managed to barge his way through the defence to slot in. Celebrations followed and Bournemouth’s Adam Smith went screaming over to the motionless linesman, presumably because Smith seemed to have appointed himself assistant referee from the way he was constantly chirping, and objected to the presence of such an impostor. It was downright fishy how the linesman went from doing nothing to belatedly raising a flag after the Bournemouth tirade, with the prostrate Willock apparently offside. It turns out he wasn’t, he didn’t touch it and he might have been fouled anyway, but frustratingly there was no VAR to rectify this bad decision. Amend for the next round please.

United should absolutely have gone in ahead at the break though, as Dan Burn’s excellent cross eluded the defence and goalie to present Almiron with a back post tap in. One of two things happened here, to explain what happened next. Either Miggy was in two minds whether to square the ball to Wilson given the presence of the keeper rushing down the line, or Miggy’s right foot is so utterly ineffective that the sideways scuff he produced is the best he can do. Given that opponents have become very much alive to his threat given recent form, and are actively trying to keep him off his left, it is likely not good news if his other leg is only used for standing on.

The second half saw Bournemouth develop the cheek to venture into our half, with Moore sending a header wide that looked a bit close for comfort. United’s failure to break through prompted the relatively early introduction of ASM, which seemed to balance things out a bit as Allan terrorised the full back, although the imminent match winning goal would arrive from the other side.

Trippier’s cross from deep on the right was exquisite, a nightmare for Smith to deal with given Wilson’s presence behind him. His desperate header evaded Travers and settled in the net, a scruffy mess of a goal but a beauty in that it would send us to the quarter final.

Game management took over and United always looked safe. Saint Max destroyed his victims of the wing and squared for Wood who blasted a horrible shot way over, but it turns out he only saved us the disappointment of another dodgy offside call.

Bournemouth finally had a go late on, with Pope doing well to deny Solanke a sickening equaliser with a point blank stop in the dying moments.

Not pretty (although a better game by far than the last round) but job done, we go into the hat. For me our prospects in this cup rely heavily on what happens in Thursday night’s draw. With zero upsets from the first round of games it would be nice if Brighton or Man Utd could be shocked by lower league opponents, but even if not, the final eight could have been a hell of a lot worse. If it is all Premier League a home tie would go a long way to boosting hope, although it might be asking a bit to get a third consecutive tie at SJP. Fate awaits.

If we do get back to St James’ I would expect the place to be fizzing at the prospect of such a business end game in three weeks time.

Tonight, as with the last round, the place was underwhelming I’m afraid. I understand to an extent, as kids who can’t normally get to the match have the opportunity to see a live game and will often be a bit introverted, but there seems to be a strong presence of disinterested adults, up and down for unnecessary amounts of stinky fast food, unable to follow the seat numbers on their ticket and committing the old arrive late / leave early in both halves.

I don’t want to sound snooty here, but I do have a bit of a concern for when we inevitably look to expand the ground, it seems like any dilution of the usual matchday crowd floors the atmosphere, despite the excellent pre-match build-up. This atmosphere has helped a lot in our recent fine form, and will continue to do so, but we can only hope that the team has evolved to unbeatable status by the time of expansion, as we may be on track for phones out when there’s a goal and signs begging for player’s shirts. People wanting an instagram experience, not a football one.

I don’t want to end all negative, so I will say that this game was a brilliant addition to what is shaping up to be a stellar season. I love the build up to Christmas and to have a game appear a few days before was a massive bonus, bouncing round a few bars in the generally smashing atmosphere that permeates at this time of year before and after a game that was unspectacular but ultimately satisfying.

Like I said, the next draw will offer the last chance of a one-off home tie and if it’s kind to us then excitement levels will go through the roof, as Eddie and the lads shift their attention to the continuation of the Champions League mission. Could 2023 be the year? A big few weeks ahead.

Stats from BBC Sport:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0 – Tuesday 20 December 7.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Smith OG 67

Bournemouth:

Possession was Bournemouth 37% (34%) Newcastle 63% (66%)

Total shots were Bournemouth 6 (1) Newcastle 17 (11)

Shots on target were Bournemouth 2 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Bournemouth 2 (1) Newcastle 6 (2)

Referee: John Brooks

Crowd: 51,579 (463 Bournemouth)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno (Shelvey 88), Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 57), Almiron (Murphy 76), Joelinton, Wilson (Wood 76)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0 – Read HERE)

(Eddie Howe reflects on getting the job done – Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0 and into the quarter-finals – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0 – Independent ratings for all NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Watch official Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0 match highlights HERE including winning goal)

(Bournemouth boss proves to have vivid imagination when describing what happened at Newcastle United – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(United into the quarter-finals! Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0 – Read HERE)

You can follow the author on Twitter @Mr_Dolf

