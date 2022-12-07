Opinion

I am already missing this Qatar World Cup

The Qatar World Cup, so much said about it beforehand.

We have now seen 56 of the 64 matches played out, just the eight left to go.

Difficult to believe that it only kicked off 17 days ago and now the Qatar World Cup approaches in 11 days time.

I have to say…I am missing this Qatar World Cup already.

Don’t get me wrong, I don’t mean the ‘Qatar’ part.

An absolutely ridiculous decision to allow this Qatar World Cup to go ahead, I have thought that from the very starting point of it being awarded in 2010.

There was zero basis, not one single reason, for Qatar to get a World Cup.

Reasons for it not getting the tournament are too numerous to mention and as we all know by now, the ‘vote’ was laughable to say the least. Though not in a funny way.

Russia getting the 2018 one was almost as bad…but Qatar even worse.

The thing I have really loved about this Qatar World Cup, is having football each and every day, up to four times a day, in some of the bleakest months of the year.

Honestly, I have loved it.

I totally understand people who say they aren’t England fans blah blah blah but I am bemused by those who say they don’t enjoy a World Cup.

What is there not to like about having match after match to watch?

I must admit, I am now really sold on the idea of having a World Cup in the middle of a Premier League season. The only improvement I would make is to have the Premier League (and other leagues / countries) played up until Christmas, then start the World Cup after Christmas.

That would then mean we cover the really miserable month of January, which surely you will agree, is absolutely depressing.

Having World Cups in the middle of European league seasons, just extend those league seasons further, so that domestic leagues and European club competitions have plenty of time to play out.

We now have two days (Wednesday and Thursday) with no Qatar World Cup football, then the quarter-finals on Friday and Saturday before another couple of days of no football before the semis.

I’m not sure how I’ll cope…

Remaining Qatar World Cup schedule:

Friday 9 December

First Quarter-Final

Brazil v Croatia (3pm)

Second Quarter-Final

Holland v Argentina (7pm)

Saturday 10 December 7pm

Third Quarter-Final

Morocco v Portugal (3pm)

Fourth Quarter-Final

England v France (7pm)

Tuesday 13 December

First Semi-Final

Brazil or Croatia v Holland or Argentina

Wednesday 14 December

Second Semi-Final

England or France v Morocco or Portugal

Saturday 17 December

Third place play-off (3pm)

Sunday 18 December

Qatar World Cup Final (3pm)

