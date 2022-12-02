Opinion

Hypocrite journalist at it again with embarrassing attack on Newcastle United fans about Saudi Arabia

On Wednesday night there was yet more drama in the Qatar World Cup, as the final matches in Group C were played out.

Argentina v Poland and Saudi Arabia v Mexico, with all four countries still able to qualify for the knockout stages.

The drama of that night eventually concluding with Argentina and Poland going through, whilst Saudi Arabia and Mexico were eliminated.

Now imagine, you are a journalist, actually the Chief Sports Writer of a national newspaper. A highly paid Chief Sports Writer, flown out there, all on expenses, staying in luxury hotels and dining at top end restaurants, to give expert professional feedback on the tournament and in particular on that night, what happens with both Mexico and Saudi Arabia.

A night of high drama that eventually ended with both eliminated from this World Cup.

With the match heading towards the final stages and the hopes of both nations in the balance, this is what this Chief Sports Writer of The Mail on Sunday comes out with…

You just couldn’t make it up.

It will have cost a fortune for The Mail to send Oliver Holt out to cover this Qatar World Cup and at a so crucial final stage of this group being decided, Holt chooses to try and goad Newcastle United fans with a cheap Tweet, instead of doing his job, reporting on this World Cup.

Obviously, there is so much more to this, as Oliver Holt is someone who has given this Qatar World Cup his vote of support and added credibility by travelling there, thrown his morals out of the window, actually paid to be in Qatar, staying in luxury hotels and eating in top end restaurants on expenses, ensuring extra cash flows into the regime in Qatar.

This is of course just a continuation in Holt’s embarrassing behaviour, eight days earlier when covering one of the most astonishing results in World Cup history, he came out with this after Argentina 1 Saudi Arabia 2…

Honestly, what an embarrassment this bloke is.

Oliver Holt, Chief Sports Writer at The Mail on Sunday…coming out with this lame attempted provocation of Newcastle United fans. His employers pay all that money on wages and expenses for this character to be in Qatar, then that is what he comes out with???

The fact that Holt sees himself as some kind of moral champion is surely the funniest thing of all, he is simply an absolute hypocrite of the highest order.

This is how Newcastle United fans and neutrals reacted to that latest embarrassing behaviour from Oliver Holt on Wednesday night…

‘Hilarious Mr Hypocrite.’

‘I think you are obsessed, you need to get a hobby.’

‘Since the decline of print journalism any blogger can call themselves a journalist and that is a threat to hacks of the established order like Oliver. The only way he gets his work noticed in a crowded marketplace is by being deliberately provocative.’

‘Made your holiday that eh?’

‘Senegal’s pretty similar too but don’t let that affect your bias…so you’re out there, have a chance to highlight the negative side of Qatar holding the WC but youd rather deflect onto newcastle.’

‘I feel embarrassed for your family having to see you going through this very public breakdown.’

‘Boring Ollie . Change the record.’

‘Get ya self one Ollie there’s a discount on at the club shop at the minute.’

‘Don’t worry lads, he’ll be fine once the middle East take over Liverpool and Man Utd, we won’t hear a peep out of him.’

‘Why are you in Qatar?’

‘Hard hitting journalism right here.’

‘Youre over there ollie, earning your lovely oil money, why don’t you ask them?’

‘I know you only fishing but you need some new material. Journalism version of Jim Davidson beckons.’

‘Ollie keep taking your tainted shillings.’

‘Fair play standing by you principals and boycotting the WC… oh wait.. prob travelled in on Middle Eastern carriers staying in a 5* hotel on your expense account.’

‘Wait until you see LiVARPoor and Man Utd strips next season.’

‘Can you actually imagine paying a “journalist” for this? Stealing a living.’

‘You enjoying the freebies & soaking up the culture in Qatar?’

‘At a World Cup, but still talking about Newcastle Utd, you must be so lonely Oliver.’

‘Why are you in Qatar?’

‘Why are you pretending to care when you work for the daily mail? Are you a serious journalist?’

‘Oliver, why don’t you respond when people asks you questions and tag you in them but then you put these attention seeking tweets out there trying to be funny!! You are a hypocrite.’

‘It’s becoming an obsession Ollie, look around, the World Cup is going on.’

‘There you go folks Chief Sports Writer for the Mail, unbelievable.’

If journalists are so disgusted with where money comes from when it comes to Premier League clubs, then surely they couldn’t work for any employer who does business with any such country / regime that they disapprove of…

Maybe somebody such as Oliver Holt?

This is the real silver bullet when it comes to Holt’s shameless embarrassing attacks on the Newcastle United fanbase.

Neil Farrington via Twitter – 15 May 2022:

“Wonder what Ollie Holt thinks of his employers (Daily Mail and General Trust – DMGT) putting on the Saudi Entertainment and Amusement Expo – “the Kingdom’s first ever trade event dedicated to the entertainment and amusement industry” – this coming week.

“Or the Saudi Light & Sound Expo.

“Or the Hotel Show Saudi Arabia.

“Or the Saudi Infrastructure Expo.

“Or the Index Saudi interior design expo.”

Newcastle United fans don’t choose which football club they support, just like any other genuine football fans, their club chose them. It is a lifelong arrangement, not like changing your supermarket, or your job…

Oliver Holt works for an organisation where the money that goes into his bank account, is directly linked in part, to money that is generated by DMGT’s (Daily Mail and General Trust’s) relationship with the Saudi Arabia state. As recently as September (2022), the people that Oliver Holt works for, organised the Hotel Show Saudi Arabia in Riyadh.

Oliver Holt chooses who he works for, so if he has such Mount Everest level principles, how can he face working for an organisation that has such huge business interests involving Saudi Arabia. where it generates millions and millions of pounds in revenue that help pay Holt’s wages and send him on an all expenses paid trip to this Qatar World Cup?

If the hypocrite Oliver Holt one day refuses to continue taking money from his employers who generate so much cash from Saudi Arabia, then just maybe he could be able to throw cheap insults at Newcastle United fans without being a hypocrite, instead just only be plain embarrassing.

For starters though, surely if he has any integrity, then at the very least, every time Oliver Holt writes something about Newcastle United / Eddie Howe / NUFC fans and the Saudi Arabia PIF majority ownership, he is surely duty bound to at the same time admit that his wages are paid by an employer who makes millions due to numerous business relationships with the Saudi Arabia state….and then stridently condemn them for doing so.

Of course, there are plenty of other embarrassing skeletons in the Oliver Holt cupboard that he wishes would just disappear…

Oliver Holt – 7 December 2019 in The Mail:

‘When the UK government trades with the Saudis, it is hard to blame Hearn and Joshua for taking their money, too.’

Oliver Holt had this to say on likes of Chelsea and Man City back in 2011:

@danielvh88 Does it really matter whose money it is? Chelsea spend Russian money, City spend Arab money, West Ham spend English money. — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) May 15, 2011

Yes, there is shameless, then there is Oliver Holt.

