Hugo Ekitike asked if he now thinks he made a mistake joining PSG instead of Newcastle United

Hugo Ekitike figured strongly in the last transfer window for Newcastle United.

It was a saga that went on for a ridiculous length of time, especially when you consider that very early on in the saga / window, the Reims President came out and said the club had agreed a deal with Newcastle.

All that was needed to be added was agreement from Hugo Ekitike.

In the end, the 20 year old joined PSG.

Now the young striker has been asked if he did the right thing, moving to the Ligue 1 club instead of Newcastle United.

Hugo Ekitike has only played 271 minutes of first team football so far for PSG, with the likes of Messi, Mbappe and Neymar all standing in his way.

Only two Ligue 1 starts so far and 10 brief sub appearances, including three in the Champions League. His only goal so far, coming when a late sub for Neymar and scoring the fifth in a 5-0 win over Auxerre.

Hugo Ekitike asked if he now thinks he made a mistake in joining PSG instead of Newcastle United, in an interview with Canal+ as reported by Foot Mercato:

“No, I know why I came here.

“Of course, when you arrive at a club like this, there are a lot of expectations.

“People are waiting for performances and inevitably, if they don’t come, people will naturally ask questions.

“Me, I play in a position where I will always be questioned, especially because I came with a big transfer fee.

“This (expectation due to the transfer fee) I have to accept it and I do.

“It’s not a concern.

“If I play badly I’ll be the first to say it.

“If I play well, I’ll be there too and I’ll continue to be good.”

