Opinion

How do people live without football and alcohol?

Football and alcohol, imagine not partaking of either…imagine that.

Well, apparently some people don’t like football, indeed, there are those who have zero interest.

There are others who don’t drink alcohol, some due to health or religious reasons or whatever, but certain people just choose not to.

Whisper it quietly but there are even some, yes it’s true, who live without football AND alcohol!

I think I need a drink…

Anyway, that World Cup thing.

Now if you have somehow found yourself on The Mag reading this and have no interest in football or alcohol, there was a thing called the World Cup Final on yesterday (Sunday) and I was in the pub, drinking alcohol, lots of it.

Had a great time.

A brilliant match, one of the very best games of football you will ever see, had everything.

Plus the experience enhanced by the consumption of alcohol, sitting with friends. Before, during and after the football, so much to talk about, some of that conversation, admittedly a very small part of it, was even about family and so on…

Now I’m not trying to recruit people into the alcohol admirers society. I know there is a downside as well with the demon drink and if you don’t want to join the rest of us, then no problem.

However, that doesn’t then excuse the no interest in football, if you are also one of them.

For me with football and alcohol, they go hand in hand, two things that go together so well.

Two things that have such highs and lows (speaking in normal terms here, not serious health issues terms).

Is there really anything better than Newcastle United winning at St James’ Park and being out in the toon before and after the match?

Then again, is there anything worse than waking up in the morning with a seriously bad hangover and a major contributor to that hangover, is the fact that Newcastle United lost a big match the previous day / night?

Like I say, there are apparently people walking amongst us who don’t enjoy either football or alcohol. People that must go along this level line, experiencing so few highs and lows.

That World Cup Final yesterday was just brilliant, how can anybody watch that and not just go…wow!

Messi running the show, scoring and then helping to set up the second. France not getting a kick.

Argentina so much on top, a formality, then the French getting a little foothold with the help of some changes from the bench. However, the South Americans then still cruising, seemingly, to a third World Cup triumph.

Then totally out of the blue, ten minutes to go and out of the blue, Messi’s likely heir apparent, Mbappe, with two goals only a minute apart, the second one a sensational strike.

All the momentum now with France and Argentina looking stunned and exhausted.

Into extra-time and suddenly back to a more even match, Messi scoring the winner surely with 12 minutes to go of the second period of extra-time. Crowning a superb career with at last a World Cup winner’s medal…

Two minutes of the extra-time left and…Mbappe with another penalty, buries it for a hat-trick! Surely now penalties.

Still time for a brilliant save one on one by Martinez AND and Argentina player putting a header wide when he should have scored.

Penalties.

This is where we have ended up after 64 games and 29 days of football.

Such drama and whilst both Messi and Mbappe score their penalties, Martinez acts up (cheats?) and wins it for Argentina, a couple of Mbappe’s teammates failing, whilst Messi’s mates convert. Though you have to say Lloris was feeble.

Football is the only sport.

I like other sports as well BUT football is THE sport.

If you didn’t enjoy the football on Sunday, or have a drink, then fair enough.

However, I had a great time doing both and long may it continue. It is how I live my life and get my release(s) from the every day stresses of life – whether that is home, family, work, or whatever.

Newcastle United are back in my life on Tuesday night, well, in reality they have never been away.

However, in a physical sense they are back after just over five weeks without a match (I’m not one for friendlies).

That game 37 days ago was a pretty special one, what better way to take us into a World Cup break than having a 5.30pm kick-off against Chelsea, a win that ensured NUFC were third at Christmas.

That kick-off time of course the very best, still out at usual time and so bonus hours drinking before the match, then a Saturday night in Newcastle city centre celebrating a massive victory.

That of course is the absolutely massive bonus on top of football and alcohol, having been born a Geordie / Newcastle United fan.

Who cares about winning trophies (though I wouldn’t say no), when we are so lucky to have so many special times on matchdays, that most definitely are not only just about the actual 90 minutes of football.

