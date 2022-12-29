Opinion

How did Newcastle United get so good?

At the time of starting to write this piece, Newcastle United stood in second place in the Premier League, albeit with Arsenal and Man City having a game or two in hand.

It barely seems real that Newcastle United are having the kind of season so far that hasn’t been seen since fully two decades ago; in the highest highs of the Sir Bobby Robson era.

Just a year ago, things were still looking very precarious indeed, two months into the new ownership and still looking for the second Premier League win of the season.

In 2022, Eddie has won us 21 of 35 Premier League games, with the team scoring 57 goals and conceding 31.

Let me contrast that with the stats before the 22nd of January 2022, the day of our away fixture at Leeds United.

We were sitting in 19th place on 15 points, having scored only 22 and conceded 45 goals, amongst the worst defences in the league.

And let me go back again to the record this season after 16 games. In that number of games, we have kept eight clean sheets. With only two exceptions, when conceding it has only been one goal a game. And people said Eddie Howe could not organise a defence.

In less than a year things have drastically improved and I wanted to get to the truth about why this has happened.

A lot has been written about Newcastle United as their place in the league has risen. People have taken notice and they have had their say. It’s great that this has happened and it’s something we may well have to get used to as the club keeps improving.

However, in my opinion, far too many people have made it all about the money.

Now, this post is not a discussion on the ethics or lack thereof of the Newcastle United takeover, I’ve written a lot about that and I dare say will do so again.

However, it’s inescapable that the takeover has been an obvious factor in our resurgence. We now have ambitious owners, not just in terms of sporting merit, this is an ownership that doesn’t want to stifle growth. Just the opposite in fact. They’re not doing it with an open cheque book but they are doing it with limitless plans for growth as an institution. And with that commercial growth comes a greater ability to compete with the best clubs in the world.

That will come in time of course, but what it brings in the interim is a united squad, staff and fanbase. This only adds to the chemistry of the team. That’s just one reason as to why we are seeing improved performances across the whole of the squad.

So we have new owners. This apparently means that the players are performing with money as the motivating factor. The club is only improving because they have used money; actual legal tender to spend on players to improve their fortunes.

Well, congratulations Newcastle United. Congratulations on joining the rest of the Premier League and spending in the transfer market. They’ve spent money.

The truth is, any team can spend money. Most teams will spend within their means. Others will gamble and spend beyond their means. Up to now, Newcastle has done the former, with the help of additional funds injected by the new owners. And they have spent well. It’s okay to spend money but you have to get your recruitment right.

Yes, they have spent around the £200 million mark since the October 2021 takeover. The facts don’t lie.

However, let’s dig down into a little bit of the detail, because this is important.

The reason they have been able to spend this amount and stay within FFP rules, is due to the low spend during the Mike Ashley era. This is how we were able to bring in the likes Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes and Dan Burn in January, then Isak, Targett, Botman and Pope in the summer. A massive negative (one of the many) of the Mike Ashley years was that incredibly, he didn’t increase the commercial revenues at all in the 14 years he was at the club, this is set to be a massive growth area, which in turn will significantly help when it comes to FFP.

I have outlined the 2022 signings above BUT what on earth has happened to the players that were already here? How have they managed to up their game in the last year?

For the answer to that, we need look no further than Eddie Howe. Oh my goodness me. There have been many times I have stepped back and thought, “how lucky are we to have this man at our club?”

This is a man who is absolutely obsessed with football. He has completely changed our mentality, our ambition, our belief, the way we train and the way we play. He represents us so well in the media. He is affable, and professional, he is grounded and you can see the pride he takes in being our manager.

It has been a joy to see the way he talks about our club and how that transmits to the players and the fans. In contrast to the previous manager, he’s not just here to tick along and hope for the best. He is here to compete and try to make sure we become the best. He has the will, the ability and the resources to slowly but surely help this club achieve anything it wants.

He has a plan from day one for each and every player in the squad. Everyone has been given a chance. And you can see that all the players buy into his vision.

Joelinton is the biggest example of this. He was a player bought for over £40m and bought for a role he has proved unsuitable for.

Eddie Howe wasn’t going to give up on him and his marshalling role in the midfield has been a key part in our revival. He’s always been capable of scoring goals, but his powerhouse role in the midfield has enabled him to reinvent himself and grow his confidence, he has not looked back since

Miguel Almiron was one of the most exciting signings in the Rafa Benitez era. He has never once lacked for effort and endeavour, but for the longest time he had trouble adding goals to his game on a regular basis.

He is another player who has improved since Howe started to manage him and his understanding with Bruno has helped with that. He’s added end product, bags of pace and a fabulous first touch.

So. Gaze your envious eyes at the apparent riches available to the club. I don’t deny that this obvious change in the landscape of the club is a factor, but before outsiders fall for the “it’s all about the money” narrative, I only ask that you look a little deeper at the job Eddie Howe has done, in what is still just a short time at the club.

Money isn’t everything. It has to be invested in the right way and so far everyone involved at Newcastle United these past 14 months has done just that!

You can follow the author on Twitter @jonniegrieve

