Opinion

Hillsborough – Hoping that my article might lead to a little reflection

I got into a recent discussion in the comments section about Hillsborough with some regular contributors to this site.

That discussion has prompted me to write this.

On the one hand, knowing that my views will not be with everyone, popular whilst on the other, hoping that my article might lead to a little reflection.

I have consistently made the point that the 97 people killed at the FA Cup Semi-Final in April 1989, lost their lives because of police negligence and to claim otherwise is an attack on working class football supporters.

We all had to endure plainly terrible conditions when following our clubs at the time, whether in the form of attending decaying and unsafe stadia, or because the views and behaviours of the establishment at times made even admitting to being a football supporter akin to having leprosy.

Thatcher believed football fans were as much of a menace as striking trade unionists and the right-wing media gave the impression to anyone who didn’t attend matches, that to do so was inherently unsafe. The Football Spectators Act of 1989 even made ID cards compulsory for anyone wanting to attend a match, a plan that was thankfully abandoned after the Hillsborough disaster.

Today, much is still made of the behaviour of football fans in general and particularly Liverpool fans during that dark era. The Scousers had after all, charged Juventus supporters inside the Heysel stadium before the European Cup Final of 1985. This had resulted in the deaths of 39 people, mostly Juventus fans, and after an eighteen-month investigation, leading Belgian judge Marina Coppieters concluded that the blame should rest solely with the Liverpool fans.

It’s also the case that those who died at Hillsborough were trapped against a high metal fence at the front of the Leppings Lane terrace, the kind built at many grounds to prevent people invading the pitch, in an era when hooliganism by a minority of thugs led to the demonisation of all football supporters.

On this site, many tales have been exchanged concerning ‘how it was, when it was’, including how football violence during that era was often part and parcel of the match day experience, for those who wanted it. Liverpool fans seem to get a harder press than most on here. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve seen it first hand, around the streets of Anfield, but also Goodison and frankly, further afield. At the time of the disaster, Liverpool FC were perhaps the best team in the land. They’d certainly dominated the domestic scene since the mid 70s and their fans were trailblazers when it came to European adventures. Nicky Allt’s book, The Boys from The Mersey, The Story of Liverpool’s Annie Road End Crew, describes how these scallies’ travels became legend as the Reds conquered Europe.

Liverpool fans had a reputation. So what? From the get-go, the Hillsborough victims were being blamed for their own deaths and if your perception is still that ticketless Liverpool fans had arrived late and forced open a gate, consider for one moment that the 97 people who lost their lives that day were already inside the stadium, killed because the police had failed to organise a safe way for Liverpool supporters to access the stadium.

The myth that still perpetuates for a small minority today is that Liverpool supporters had forced open a gate and rushed into the Leppings Lane End. That is manifestly false, an untruth provided by the police officer in command, Chief Superintendent David Duckenfield, who told this lie to the FA Chief Executive, Graham Kelly at 3.15pm. By 3.25pm, Motty was reporting live on the BBC that a gate was said to have been broken down, and that non-ticket holders had forced their way in.

This myth was allowed to gather credence because of the lies that were told on the day, and further perpetuated in the days after the disaster. Lies that the establishment told.

The truth was different. With congestion building, it was Duckenfield who ordered a wide exit gate to be opened, to relieve the pressure, but failed to close access to the central tunnel and direct people to the side pens where there was still room. Had this been done, the crush would have been avoided. By the way, that’s not what I think, that’s what the South Yorkshire Chief Constable, Peter Wright admitted hours later.

The truth was essentially established by Lord Taylor just four months after the disaster, in his report after the official inquiry. Taylor severely criticised the police and concluded that the main cause of the disaster was the failure of police control. Taylor described Duckenfield neglecting to close off the tunnel after ordering the exit gate to be opened as ‘a blunder of the first magnitude’.

Even then, the police advanced the same allegations at the inquest the following year and in March 1991, the jury returned a verdict of accidental death.

The victims’ families worked tirelessly for justice and the original verdict was subsequently overturned in December 2012, with new inquests ordered. In 2016, the second inquest ruled that the supporters were unlawfully killed owing to grossly negligent failures by police (and ambulance services) to fulfil their duty of care. The inquest also found that the design of the stadium contributed to the crush, and that supporters were not to blame. In footage that had been amassed, none of it showed Liverpool supporters misbehaving, and nobody was carrying a drink. The police portrayal of them as an out-of-control mob was evidently false.

And yet, despite all of this, nobody has been held to account. A jury cleared Duckenfield of gross negligence manslaughter in 2019, despite Duckenfield himself admitting ‘serious professional failures’ that had caused the deaths. Charges brought against others of misconduct in public office and perverting the course of justice later collapsed in quite dubious fashion. In the case of two of South Yorkshire Police’s senior officers and its solicitor, it was found that falsifying evidence to a public inquiry did not constitute a criminal offence, nor as it happens, did they have to be wholly truthful to an inquest.

All of this is quite staggering in my view. So is heaping the blame for what happened that truly dreadful afternoon on working class football fans, no matter what your perceptions of the likes of Nicky Allt and his scally mates might be.

