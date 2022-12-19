Opinion

He might be the last to score a Newcastle v Sunderland derby hat-trick for a very long time

Kevin Nolan really annoyed me a few years back, when it appeared that he had backtracked on his previous feelings towards Mike Ashley’s running of Newcastle United.

It irked me so much because I really liked him.

Kevin Nolan helped pick our club up by the bootlaces in the aftermath of relegation in 2009.

He was the Championship Player of the Season in 2009/10, scored 17 league goals as Newcastle steamrollered back into the EPL as Champions on 102 points.

Then his place in Geordie folklore was secured forever after a hat-trick against Sunderland in the 5-1 Halloween 2010 derby demolition.

He even had the audacity to score in the reverse fixture with an impudent back-heel (ensuring that ‘He who shall be not be named’ still didn’t get to play his special revenge record).

Kevin Nolan and his mate and sidekick Andy Carroll wreaked havoc together before Carroll’s move to Liverpool in January 2011.

Nolan himself would be regrettably sold on to West Ham United the same summer after scoring 29 league goals in 85 appearances, as Ashley systematically started breaking up a fine up and coming side, that had basically just saved his bacon.

After the shocking sacking of Chris Hughton in December 2010, the departures of the likes of Jose Enrique and Joey Barton also quickly followed.

Kevin Nolan was the stand-out player for me at St James’ Park during this period, giving us the ‘chicken dance’ on numerous occasions.

Nicknamed Nobby, he was a captain, a talisman and ‘just got the club and the area’.

So it was inevitable that such a character would eventually become a scapegoat and another Mike Ashley casualty.

Kevin Nolan is now first team coach at West Ham and has had spells as a manager at both Leyton Orient and Notts County.

I can forgive Kevin Nolan for defrosting and cosying up to Ashley now. Maybe he was missing us and even fancied his chances of one day coming back.

Time has moved on and if I ever bumped into Kevin I would buy him a pint.

He may go down as the last man to score a derby hat-trick for a very long time to come.

HTL

