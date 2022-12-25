News

Have a truly wonderful Black and White Christmas and here’s to an even better 2023…

A big Happy Black and White Christmas Day thank you to everybody who has helped make The Mag such an interesting place to visit this year and of course a very Happy Christmas to Newcastle fans wherever you are in the world.

This year has been an interesting one…

For all NUFC fans, Christmas came early in October 2021 when Mike Ashley finally departed, with 2022 (so far) proving such a refreshing difference.

So here’s to moving into 2023 with hopes of even better times around the corner.

The supporting and reporting on the goings on at St James Park continues to be a rollercoaster.

We all continue to dream of a Newcastle United that will one day be the club it could and should be.

The removal of Mike Ashley has at last made that a possibility and we are now on a journey towards fulfilling the potential.

Of course, following a completely normal football club just wouldn’t be the same…

Thanks to every single one of you who has visited the website.

Special thanks go to the supporters who have contributed literally thousands of articles to the site over the past twelve months.

Take care of yourselves and why not join that ever growing team of contributors? (Send all articles to [email protected])

United We Stand.

Please feel free to leave your own Christmas message in the comments section below.


