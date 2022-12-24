News

Harry Redknapp predicts the future for Newcastle United

Harry Redknapp has been talking about Newcastle United.

The former Bournemouth and Birmingham manager predicting the future for NUFC.

Harry Redknapp looking at what he thinks is imminent for Eddie Howe and his players, as well as the longer-term…

Harry Redknapp speaking to BetVictor:

Who do you think will win the title race?

“I see two runners now. I see Man City and Arsenal. I think they’ll be there, very close, but I would still go with Man City.”

Can Liverpool secure a top-four spot?

“I think they (Liverpool) might do. I don’t think Newcastle will.

“Newcastle will do very well, but I think they’ll finish 6th or 7th, maybe even fifth. But I don’t see him (Howe) making the four.

“But I do think that Liverpool can still make the four because Tottenham are not going great.

“The top two I think, will pick itself. Arsenal, Man City and then it’s a tossup. Man United, you know, not in great form and inconsistent. Chelsea the same. So, Liverpool I think they could possibly get in the top four just about, yes.”

How far do you think Newcastle can go?

“Well, I think they can finish in the top seven and they could well make the top six this year.

“I don’t see them finishing in the top four, but I do think and again, it depends on what he spends in the transfer window. They’ve got unlimited money, t’s only a matter of time before they’re a top-four team.

“They’ve got so much money to spend and at the end of the day if you’ve got the money and can buy the top players, you can. That’s how the game works.

“Blackburn won the league with Jack Walker, he went out and bought Shearer and people like that and Sutton and bought top players in.

“If Newcastle go out and spend big again in the window, then in the next three or four years they will be challenging for the title because the spending power they have, will make that happen, obviously.”

No doubt some Newcastle United fans will be getting upset at Harry Redknapp writing off Newcastle’s chances of staying in and around where they are at the moment…

I find Harry Redknapp a bit of a joke when judging him on much of his past behaviour and comments but I don’t get upset with him predicting Newcastle United to fall away from their current top three position.

However, whilst I accept that what he predicts (seventh, possibly sixth if we are lucky…) may well happen, I think that with the position Eddie Howe has got Newcastle in, it is most definitely all to play for at this point. Especially with this mid-season World Cup making 2022/23 the strangest of all Premier League campaigns.

When it comes to potentially competing with the ‘big six’, you only need to look at the performances and results that Newcastle United have managed against them, in the most recent clashes. Wins against Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea, draws at home to Man City and away at Man Utd, then that very unlucky late defeat at Liverpool.

Even more than that, what will dictate whether or not Newcastle United stand a chance of top four, will be week in week out getting results against the non-‘big’ six clubs.

After beating Forest on the opening day, Newcastle then went on to draw with Brighton, Wolves, Palace and Bournemouth.

Then after the September international break that changed to wins over Fulham, Brentford, Everton, Villa and Southampton.

Those are the results that make all the difference, wins instead of draws against the bulk of the clubs.

As well as that very tough looking away match at Arsenal on 3 January, the other six of the next seven Premier League matches are against Leicester, Leeds, Fulham, Palace, West Ham and Bournemouth. I am not saying it is going to happen and no easy games against anybody in the Premier League etc etc.

However, if say Newcastle for example did beat all of these six and drew at Arsenal, then had 49 points after 22 matches….NUFC would then need only 22 points from the remaining 16 PL games to get to 71 points, which is what Tottenham got last season when finishing fourth in the table.

Tottenham, Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea have lost 17 PL matches between them already, so whilst Man City and Arsenal have been generally excellent, the other usual suspects not so much so.

The thing is as well, the way the bookies see the situation currently, points very much to this being all to play for, The odds generally available to finish top four are at the moment Man City 1/200, 1/20 Arsenal, 8/11, Liverpool, Newcastle 5/4, Man Utd 5/4, Tottenham 5/4, Chelsea 7/2 and Brighton 20/1.

This is where we are at, everything to play for and possibly the rest of this season could very well be dictated by which clubs come out of the blocks fastest after this enforced World Cup break.

