Opinion

Great news for Newcastle United – Not so good news for Fabian Schar

A painful end to the Qatar World Cup for Fabian Schar.

Switzerland well fancied to beat Portugal on Tuesday night.

The Swiss had came through a very tough group in Qatar, beating both Serbia and Cameroon, plus very unlucky to lose to a very late Brazil goal.

On top of that, they had been excellent in their qualifying group to reach these finals. Finishing top of their group undefeated, condemning Italy to missing a second World Cup finals in a row, Switzerland conceding only two goals in their eight group matches and coming into this Qatar World Cup believing they had their strongest team ever.

In contrast, Portugal were lucky to even qualify. Serbia comfortably topped their qualifying group to reach these finals, with Portugal very very lucky to find themselves getting in via the play-offs, beating North Macedonia to reach Qatar.

Then at these finals they had been less than convincing, edging past Ghana and Uruguay, before losing to South Korea.

So going into last night’s match, every reason to believe Fabian Schar and Switzerland would be looking at a glorious chance of getting to the semi-finals, with Morocco having defeated Spain on penalties.

However, Fernando Santos made a brave decision that has seemingly changed the direction of Portugal’s World Cup.

The Portugal boss saying enough was enough, the petulant Ronaldo acting so badly when subbed in their defeat to South Korea, Fernando Santos feeling that even though this was such a massive match for Portugal, he had no alternative but to drop Piers Morgan’s mate for the sake of team / squad unity.

What a selection choice!

Before Tuesday night, Goncalo Ramos had played just 33 minutes of international football.

It took him just 17 minutes to score more World Cup knockout goals (one!) than Cristiano Ronaldo has done so in his entire career and then went on to score a hat-trick!!

The thing is, from the first whistle this was a very different Portugal, with Ronaldo strolling about up front it would have been easy for Switzerland to bring the ball out of defence. However, Goncalo Ramos was a very different proposition, running his heart out and never giving the Swiss defence a moment’s rest, as he defended from the front.

Pepe made it 2-0 on 33 minutes and Portugal were absolutely dominant, a very tough first half for Fabian Schar and his teammates, the Newcastle United defender yellow carded just before half-time for a bad foul, which probably ensured his substitution at the break.

Not much of a consolation for Fabian Schar but Switzerland got even worse without him, Goncalo Ramos grabbing two more for his hat-trick, Guerreiro and Leao adding one each for a final 6-1 trouncing, Man City defender Akanji getting a sole Switzerland goal that was zero consolation.

You have to feel for Fabian Schar, he turns 31 in 13 days time and this will surely prove to be his final World Cup.

For Newcastle United fans though it is a great news that the defender who has been imperious this season (eight PL wins, six draws and no defeats – he was on the bench at Liverpool) now has plenty of time to rest and then get back into training ahead of that Boxing Day return to Premier League action at Leicester in 19 days time.

I suppose there is even a chance that Fabian Schar could face Bournemouth in 14 days time but I have a feeling Eddie Howe will have already decided to be using non-World Cup players in that League Cup clash.

So now there are four, a quartet of Newcastle United players still involved at this Qatar World Cup.

Bruno Guimaraes was an unused sub as Brazil battered Senegal 4-1 on Monday night. Brazil face Croatia at 3pm on Friday (9 December) afternoon.

Whilst the Newcastle trio of Pope, Trippier and Wilson progressed on Sunday night, all three were unused subs as England beat Senegal 3-0. Gareth Southgate’s side will now play France on Saturday night with a 7pm kick-off, for a place in the semi-finals.

Garang Kuol and Australia exited the competition on Saturday night when losing 2-1 to Argentina.

Top half of the Qatar World Cup draw:

Last 16

Holland 3 USA 1

Argentina 2 Australia 1

Holland taking on Argentina this Friday (9 December) at 7pm.

Last 16

Japan 1 Croatia 1 after 90 minutes and then extra time, Croatia winning 3-1 on penalties

Brazil 4 South Korea 1

Brazil take on Croatia this Friday (9 December) at 3pm.

Bottom half of the Qatar World Cup draw:

Last 16

France 3 Poland 1

England 3 Senegal 0

France take on England this Saturday (10 December) at 7pm.

Last 16

Morocco 0 Spain 0 and same after extra time – Morocco win 3-0 on penalties

Portugal 6 Switzerland 1

Morocco take on Portugal this Saturday (10 December) at 3pm.

