Opinion

Glen Johnson writes off Newcastle United top 4 chances – Says safe for Chelsea to let NUFC have Christian Pulisic

Glen Johnson has been talking about the battle at the top of the Premier League.

The former Chelsea and Liverpool defender also discussing the future of Christian Pulisic.

Despite impressing for the USMNT in the Qatar World Cup, Pulisic appears to have no future at Stamford Bridge.

Only three Premier League starts so far this season, it appears inevitable that the attacking midfielder / winger will move on to another club in the near future.

Pulisic has a contract until summer 2024 at Chelsea and so he will almost certainly leave by summer 2023 at the latest, although a lot talk about him moving in this next January 2023 window.

Glen Johnson thinks Chelsea wouldn’t allow Pulisic to join Man Utd next month, because it would be loaning a player to a big top four rival and the USMNT star could then potentially help them (Man Utd) finish above Chelsea.

However, he thinks Chelsea may allow Newcastle to have Christian Pulisic because he (Glen Johnson) doesn’t see Eddie Howe and his players threatening the top four places when we get to May…

Former Liverpool and Chelsea defender Glen Johnson talking to GGRecon:

‘Manchester United is once again linked with a loan move for Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic. Do you believe it would be an odd move from your former club to loan a player of his calibre to a fellow team that’s also competing for the top four with Chelsea?’

“I can’t imagine Chelsea would let him move to Manchester United.

“He could end up bouncing back and really help them out, so I suppose the only reason you’d let him out on loan is to get his value up and then sell him. That’s the only reason why he’d go on loan at this stage, and I’d be very shocked if he goes to Manchester United.

“If he went to Newcastle, then that would be less of a risk, because even though they’ve been performing out of their skin so far, I’m not sure if they can do that from when the Premier League returns, up until the end of the season.

“However, I’ve been wrong many times in the past but I’d be really surprised if they maintained this form between now and the end of the season.”

‘Which four Premier League teams do you believe will qualify for the Champions League next season?’

“Obviously, Manchester City and Arsenal.

“For the other two spaces I’m going to go to Chelsea, and I really want to say Liverpool, but I’m really not sure.

“I’m going to say Tottenham for fourth, which hurts me to say, but if I had to put my money on it, I’d say Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.”

I don’t get upset / angry about anything like this…hopefully if any Newcastle players read the Glen Johnson comments, it will simply spur them on to do even better.

Ironically, the final round of Premier League games before we get to Christmas 2022 saw Newcastle deservedly beat Chelsea 1-0 (Willock pictured scoring the winner above) at St James’ Park, meaning the PL table currently looks like this:

After picking up 22 points from a potential 24 in their last eight PL matches, Newcastle United sitting pretty, nine points ahead of Chelsea (who have a game in hand) and only Arsenal and Man City above.

Can Newcastle United sustain this kind of form or will they fall away / apart as Glen Johnson expects (hopes!)?

Well, this Newcastle United resurgence under Eddie Howe hasn’t been a few weeks or even a few months, when NUFC next play in the Premier League away at Leicester, this will be the form they will have had over the previous twelve months in the league…

Played 35 Won 20 Drawn 9 Lost 6 Goals For 55 Goals Against 32

Picking up 69 points from a possible 105, with average 1.97 points per game.

Conceding 0 goals in a match – 14 times

Conceding 1 goal in a match – 17 times

Conceding 2 goals in a match – 4 times

That average points per game in the last year, would equal 75 points over a full 38 match PL season.

Last season, 75 points would not just have got you top four, it would actually have been enough for third place in the Premier League, Chelsea having ended up third in 2021/22 with 74 points.

This could get interesting….

