Glad to see this finally puts an end to Eddie Howe for Newcastle United speculation

After the Qatar World Cup, we are now heading back into the Newcastle United Premier League season.

An ideal time in the heart of the festive season to get a snapshot of views from NUFC fans on how they think things are going.

So we sent out various questions to a small number of regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

Next up we have David Mankelow:

What would be a perfect NUFC Christmas present to unwrap?

Another season ticket, or two, for my family and friends.

Next five games are Leicester, Arsenal and Leeds in Premier League, then Sheffield Wednesday in FA Cup and Leicester in Carabao Cup. A straight choice, would you rather win the two cup games and 0 PL points, or 9 PL points and lose the two cup games?

Nine League points every time.

Unfortunately, Cup football is just a distraction nowadays.

If you were granted three New Year’s wishes (apart from the obvious of winning something!) to come true in 2023…

Labour to win a snap General Election.

NUFC to win a proper trophy – not the one sponsored by a dodgy Far East energy drink.

Plus, the club to buy back the land behind the Gallowgate and announce plans to expand the stadium in that area.

How was the World Cup for you?

Underwhelming.

It should never have been held in Qatar and I barely paid attention, so I am unable to answer a few of these questions properly.

If Eddie Howe left Newcastle United, which manager who was at the Qatar World Cup would you like to replace him?

See above answer…but I did watch the final and Deschamps and Scaloni seemed particularly clueless.

Is it the right decision to keep Gareth Southgate as England manager?

Yes.

Not because he’s a good manager but because it puts an end to “Eddie Howe for England” speculation.

One England player (apart form Bellingham, who would be probably the automatic choice for most) who was at the World Cup, to sign for Newcastle, who would it be?

Probably Maddison, though I am not sure he would pass Eddie Howe’s “good character” test.

I haven’t forgiven him the dive to win a penalty in last year’s 4-0 debacle at Leicester.

Rashford seems a decent bloke but is he better than any of our front three?

A player who you hadn’t previously heard of, or at least considered, who impressed you at the World Cup and you’d like Newcastle to sign?

See earlier World Cup answer.

I liked the look of the Morocco goalkeeper with the big ears but he wouldn’t be an upgrade on Pope.

Definitely NOT the young Croatian defender with the Darth Vader mask who couldn’t keep up with 35-year-old Messi in the semi-final.

Your New Year’s resolution that is Newcastle United related…?

To try to get to at least one away game, preferably the one at Wembley in May.

Win the Carabao / League Cup sometime in the next five years AND finish between 8th and 10th in each of these five seasons, or win nothing AND finish between 2nd and 4th in every one of these five seasons?

League before Cup every time, though it saddens me to say it.

Newcastle United had the third best form in the Premier League in the first half of 2022, NUFC have the third best form in the Premier League so far in the second half of 2022, are Newcastle United the third best team / squad in the Premier League?

Sadly not.

We have been a tad lucky with the way the fixtures have fallen – starting off at home to a promoted team, getting Manure and Spurs when they were vulnerable etc.

Three words to sum up what has happened since 7 October 2021?

A pleasant surprise.

Having got into this current situation, if Newcastle United now ended up not qualifying for Europe (and didn’t win any trophies), would this season be a failure?

My expectations have always been low but I suspect the Saudis aren’t as patient as they would have us believe and they might just abandon the “project” and try to buy Manure if they don’t see measurable progress at Newcastle.

Having now experienced a mid-season World Cup, how would you feel if another one happened in the future?

Suicidal.

