Opinion

Gary Neville and Ian Wright saying the same as Alan Shearer…Surely they don’t mean it?

The inquest began long before Marcus Rushford’s free kick clipped the roof of the net in the Al-Bayt.

Judging by most commentators on here, Gormless Gareth’s knack of progressing England to the business end of an international tournament and then bottling it in such spectacular fashion, was all too predictable.

So if a bunch of semi-informed lads and lasses can see it, why not the football establishment?

I’ve just heard Alan Shearer on Five Live emphatically declare that GG should stay on. “You’ve got to see the bigger picture” he claimed.

Well, yes, I would be the first to acknowledge that off the park, GG has worked wonders. The squad and the media work together, not against each other and the players, save for the odd mishap on the Greek island of Mykonos, appear well rounded individuals who don’t seem to feel the weight of the jersey in the way their predecessors perhaps did.

In the immediate aftermath of the defeat to France, on ITV, we had Gary Neville and Ian Wright saying the same as Alan Shearer.

Surely they don’t mean it?

Okay, England’s performance at major tournaments under GG has been better than those who he’s followed into the hot seat, but let’s face it, GG has choked at the semi final and now quarter final stage of the World Cup and at the last hurdle in the Euros.

Add to that, the way in which England capitulated at the semi final stage of the Nations League, it’s clear he’s not a winner, even a Mickey Mouse tin-pot tournament eluded him. And, it’s equally clear that his continued presence will not deliver silverware at the next European Championships, which according to his contract, he is entitled to have a tilt at.

Team tactics, formation and an intractable, obstinate insistence on favouring a select few, no matter their club form or who is waiting in the wings, has been GG’s downfall.

How on earth can Harry Maguire retain his place in the starting eleven when Fikayo Tomori, who has impressed so much at AC Milan and won the Scudetto last year, be left at home?

And why bother taking the most in-form English Premier League player of the season and not given him any time whatsoever on the pitch?

I could go on, but suffice to say that a better manager could deliver a trophy on the biggest of stages, given the talent England has.

Against France, I would at least concede England gave it a go. They showed resilience by getting a foothold in the game when trailing at the interval and perhaps looked the more likely for a short period. However, yet again on the big stage, England’s opponent knew how to outsmart them. When it came to the crunch, Olivier Giroud proved better than Harry Kane in the two key moments that ultimately settled this World Cup Quarter Final.

Ironically, Saint Harry saved us the heartache of a penalty shoot out, something that went horribly wrong against the Italians in the Euros, who were there for the taking. “Instead of Gary Lineker, we got Chris Waddle”, quipped the ITV commentator. Crass, cruel? Maybe, but true.

As I lamented after the debacle at Wembley last year, I’d have rather lost in extra time by going for it and conceding, than having to watch young men who hadn’t even been on the park suffer as they did, the expectations of a whole nation proving too much in those dramatic moments. Of course, GG knows all too well the anguish of losing a penalty shootout. His pizza money no doubt helped dullen the pain.

So, a week before the World Cup Final, England are out. With GG, we didn’t expect anything else did we? Thankfully, all of our players are coming home early, and I am of course including Guimares, Schar and Kuol when I say that.

We have AFC Bournemouth a week on Wednesday in front of another full house. Win that and it’ll be Eddie leading a team into a Quarter Final next. That seems a much better bet to me. HTL.

