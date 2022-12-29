News

Garth Crooks selects Newcastle United star in Premier League team of the week – Just 2 complaints

Garth Crooks has picked his best 11 performers from the Boxing Day round of games action.

The Premier League team of this midweek that has most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 is one player from the game at the King Power.

Garth Crooks correctly selecting Joelinton, a decision that was an absolute no-brainer.

The Brazilian’s determination and high press winning the crucial second minute penalty, then a superb header delivering the third goal and complete knockout blow.

These two goal involvements simply topped off an excellent overall personal performance.

I do have two complaints though, about this Garth Crooks selected eleven.

Firstly, this was a superb performance and if Newcastle United had needed to, they could and would have scored more goals. Rather than just Joelinton, there should have been more Newcastle players in the best eleven, Bruno for sure and as for Miguel Almiron, that goal alone should have won him a place. Botman also was a stand out, top class.

Secondly, in the Garth Crooks comments below, his emphasis is very much on how poor Leicester were, rather than how good Newcastle performed on the day. The truth is, from the first whistle Eddie Howe’s team didn’t allow Leicester to play, NUFC had won the game before the Foxes had time to regroup.

What is ignored in this, is that after a poor start to the season, Leicester had really got it together. Before Newcastle hit them, the previous seven games had seen Leicester win six and lose 1-0 to Man City, scoring 16 goals and only conceding that single goal across all seven games.

Garth Crooks explains why he picked Joelinton in his Premier League team of the week and then the full eleven are listed below:

“The more I watched Leicester’s home defeat by Newcastle, the worse it seemed to get.

“Daniel Amartey started the rot, giving away a penalty with an awful attempt to win the ball from Joelinton, when staying on his feet was all that was required.

“Joelinton then helped himself to Newcastle’s third, a goal his performance richly deserved.

“Leicester’s defending can only be described as abject, with not one Leicester defender prepared to challenge Joelinton in the air from the set-piece.

“Newcastle finished Monday sitting second in the Premier League, before Manchester City reclaimed that position on Wednesday.

“Should they beat Leeds on Saturday, Newcastle could go into the New Year well set for a serious attempt to establish themselves as a top-four side.”

Garth Crooks Premier League team of the week:

Jose Sa (Wolves)

Tim Ream (Fulham)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Andy Robertson (Liverpool)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Ruben Neves (Wolves)

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Joelinton (Newcastle United)

Marcus Rashford (Man Utd)

Harry Kane (Spurs)

Erling Haaland (Man City)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Leicester 0 Newcastle 3 – Monday 26 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wood Pen 3, Almiron 7, Joelinton 32

Leicester:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leicester 60% (46%) Newcastle 40% (54%)

Total shots were Leicester 8 (2) Newcastle 12 (7)

Shots on target were Leicester 2 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Leicester 5 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Crowd: 32,185 (3,300 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff (Anderson 90+2), Willock (Murphy 84), Almiron (Saint-Maximin 83), Joelinton, Wood (Ritchie 88)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Fraser

