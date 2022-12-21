News

Garang Kuol signs off for Christmas with another start and dominant 3-0 win over Newcastle

Garang Kuol made his second career start in the A-League earlier today.

At 8am (UK time), the 18 year old Newcastle United striker kicking off and making it two wins out of two in terms of league starts, as he gets valuable first team football ahead of his move to Tyneside in the new year.

The young striker signed for Newcastle United in September but NUFC allowed him to stay on and play for Central Coast Mariners, before the move formally goes through once the January 2023 transfer window opens.

Last week it was an assist from Garang Kuol that helped set Central Coast Mariners on their way to a 2-1 win over Sydney FC.

Today he impressed early on, with the Central Coast Mariners official social media reporting…

‘Kuol already causing some serious issues down the right hand side for the Jets defence.’

‘Garang and Jason nearly make a masterpiece. A brilliant ball in and a decent header, oh so close.’

In the end it was Tulio who gave the home side the lead on 22 minutes with a spectacular long range effort from over 40 yards out.

Two second half goals from Central Coast Mariners meant a convincing final 3-0 scoreline over Newcastle Jets, with Garang Kuol and his teammates moving into third place ahead of Christmas (sounds familiar!).

The teenager subbed at half-time and he has now played 470 minutes of A-League football and already has ten direct goal involvements, scoring six goals and getting four assists.

Last week, Garang Kuol picked up the 10 News First’s A-Leagues Goal of the Month for November.

This was for a sensational finish (watch below) against Macarthur back on 13 November, a second-half sub with Central Coast Mariners down to 10 men, the young striker introduced at 2-0 down and he scored twice, the goal of the month winner being the second of the two.

72′ GARRRRRRAAAANNNNNNGGGG! A blistering finish into the roof of the net from a ridiculous angle sees him level the score! A genuine superstar!

¡ES BUENÍSIMO! ⚡ Garang Kuol (18|🇦🇺) sólo estuvo 35 minutos con el Central Coast Mariners y marcó un DOBLETE en la A-League 22/23. 🔸Convocado por su país para Qatar 2022. Fichado por el Newcastle. 📊2 Goles y 2 Asistencias en 4 partidos. pic.twitter.com/fjg94ToZrf — Express Futbol (@ExpressFutbolCL) November 13, 2022

Former Australia Captain Alex Tobin explaining why he selected Garang Kuol as his November 2022 A-League goal of the month:

“My A-League goal of the month for November is Garang Kuol, his goal against Macarthur.

“It was one of those special goals, the ball coming out of the sky.

“His first touch was fantastic but he was still at a wide angle, with the goalkeeper in a good position all you can do is hit it high and hard.”

Garang Kuol on that November 2022 goal of the month:

“I was calling for it, hoping the ball goes over the defender’s head.

“When it came over, I was just trying to touch it down, then try and smack it from that angle into the roof of the net.

“That goal is definitely up there (as one of my best ever), but I hope I can score many more, better.”

Alex Tobin asked about the impending move to Tyneside and Newcastle United:

“He has got explosive pace and an eye for goals.

“An eye to create a chance.

“And that is what you need as an impact player.

“As we know, he could evolve into that player who can do that for 90 minutes in a game.

“Be that striker for the Socceroos for years to come.”

In 10 News First’s A-Leagues Goal of the Month – we’ve brought together @Socceroos players from past and present. Alex Tobin is picking a special strike from an equally impressive talent for November | @BenceHamerli @10FootballAU @CCMariners @NUFC @aleaguemen #WeAreALeagues pic.twitter.com/BMK3FKDhcQ — 10 News First (@10NewsFirst) December 16, 2022

Next up after Christmas for Garang Kuol and Central Coast Mariners is an away match at Melbourne City next Tuesday (27 December).

