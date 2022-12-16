News

Garang Kuol picks up A-League goal of the month accolade ahead of travelling to Newcastle

Ahead of the World Cup, a series of inspirational sub appearances had seen Garang Kuol in great form.

The 18 year old striker signed for Newcastle United in September but NUFC have allowed him to stay on and play for Central Coast Mariners, before the move formally goes through once the January 2023 transfer window opens.

The form shown by Garang Kuol seeing him be a surprise late successful contender to make the Australia squad for the Qatar World Cup, where he ended up picking up his second and third international caps, against France and Argentina no less. Who just so happen to be the two teams set to face each other in Sunday’s final.

Garang Kuol is now back with Central Coast Mariners, who have a handful of A-League matches remaining in December, before the teenager is set to move to Tyneside and Newcastle United.

Ahead of that move, Kuol has picked up the 10 News First’s A-Leagues Goal of the Month for November.

This was a sensational finish (watch below) against Macarthur back on 13 November, a second-half sub with Central Coast Mariners down to 10 men, the young striker introduced at 2-0 down and he scored twice, the goal of the month winner being the second of the two.

72′ GARRRRRRAAAANNNNNNGGGG! A blistering finish into the roof of the net from a ridiculous angle sees him level the score! A genuine superstar!

¡ES BUENÍSIMO! ⚡ Garang Kuol (18|🇦🇺) sólo estuvo 35 minutos con el Central Coast Mariners y marcó un DOBLETE en la A-League 22/23. 🔸Convocado por su país para Qatar 2022. Fichado por el Newcastle. 📊2 Goles y 2 Asistencias en 4 partidos. pic.twitter.com/fjg94ToZrf — Express Futbol (@ExpressFutbolCL) November 13, 2022

Former Australia Captain Alex Tobin explaining why he selected Garang Kuol as his November 2022 A-League goal of the month:

“My A-League goal of the month for November is Garang Kuol, his goal against Macarthur.

“It was one of those special goals, the ball coming out of the sky.

“His first touch was fantastic but he was still at a wide angle, with the goalkeeper in a good position all you can do is hit it high and hard.”

Garang Kuol on that November 2022 goal of the month:

“I was calling for it, hoping the ball goes over the defender’s head.

“When it came over, I was just trying to touch it down, then try and smack it from that angle into the roof of the net.

“That goal is definitely up there (as one of my best ever), but I hope I can score many more, better.”

Alex Tobin asked about the impending move to Tyneside and Newcastle United:

“He has got explosive pace and an eye for goals.

“An eye to create a chance.

“And that is what you need as an impact player.

“As we know, he could evolve into that player who can do that for 90 minutes in a game.

“Be that striker for the Socceroos for years to come.”

The young striker still has to start his first league match (has started one cup game previously) but despite only fourteen career sub appearances and 358 minutes of A-League football played, has six goals so far and three assists.

In 10 News First’s A-Leagues Goal of the Month – we’ve brought together @Socceroos players from past and present. Alex Tobin is picking a special strike from an equally impressive talent for November | @BenceHamerli @10FootballAU @CCMariners @NUFC @aleaguemen #WeAreALeagues pic.twitter.com/BMK3FKDhcQ — 10 News First (@10NewsFirst) December 16, 2022

Next up this weekend for Garang Kuol and Central Coast Mariners is a home match against Sydney FC.

