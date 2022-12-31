News

Garang Kuol now flying to Newcastle United after final emotional match and 100% A-League win record

Garang Kuol is now set to step on a plane to Newcastle.

His budding career now over in Australia, with his move to Tyneside now finally happening and the next step in his football journey.

When the January transfer window opens, Garang Kuol will formally become a Newcastle United player.

The 18 year old signed his NUFC deal back at the end of September but after spending time on Tyneside and then standing in the away end at Fulham to see Newcastle United hammer the Cottagers 4-1, he headed back down under. The aim to get as much first team football with Central Coast Mariners, either side of his Qatar World Cup adventure.

New Year’s Eve has seen the final game for Garang Kuol in the A-League, the game kicking off 8am UK time at home to Melbourne Victory.

Garang Kuol starting the game, only his third ever A-League game in the starting eleven.

Jason Cummings scoring two goals either side of one from Melbourne Victory, to give the home side victory.

That win puts Central Coast Mariners second in the table, even if only temporarily.

Garang Kuol impressing once again, before subbed after 78 minutes.

Now setting off for Newcastle United, it means that Kuol leaves Australia with a 100% record when starting in the A-League, winning all three matches when he was named in the starting team.

In his brief career so far, as well as his three caps for Australia (including against France and Argentina at the Qatar World Cup), Garang Kuol has now played 575 minutes of A-League football and already has ten direct goal involvements, scoring six goals and getting four assists.

The expectation now is that after heading to Tyneside, the 18 year old will then go out on loan for the rest of the season, probably to a team on the continent (of Europe…) for more first team football.

Garang Kuol was interviewed by official Central Coast Mariners media ahead of this final game for them today, before leaving to join Newcastle United :

Interviewer:

“So what are the emotions leading up to this Saturday (and your final game for Central Coast Mariners)?”

Garang Kuol:

“I think just a lot of excitement, looking forward to the game.

“Looking for three points, our focus remains the same.

“So just full belief, full guns blazing, try to get three points and a win.”

Interviewer:

“Your last (game) in the yellow and navy, is that playing on your mind at all?”

Garang Kuol:

“Not too much.

“I’m looking forward to the game, trying to play well, trying to help the team win.

“So my focus stays the same.

“Hopefully there will be a good turnout for the match, heading into the new year.”

Interviewer:

“It has been a pretty hectic couple of months for yourself, have you had time to soak it all in, when are you going to get the chance to do that?”

Garang Kuol:

“I don’t really think about it too much, just focus on what’s in my stride and looking forward t0 the future.”

Interviewer:

“And how excited are you about heading to Newcastle United?”

Garang Kuol:

“Oh yeah, I’m buzzing obviously.

“I can’t wait to get down there (to Newcastle).

“And (hopefully) hit the ground running.”

Interviewer:

“Have your teammates given you any parting gifts, or will that happen this weekend?”

Garang Kuol:

“No, I think our friendship, our brotherhood, is all I want.”

Interviewer:

“Have any of the guys who have played overseas, given you any words of wisdom before you head off.”

Garang Kuol:

“Obviously players like Jason (Jason Cummings who played for the likes of Rangers, Hibs and Nottingham Forest) and others, they give me pointers and to keep on working hard (when I get to Newcastle), which is what I plan to do anyway.”

Best of luck to our latest signing and safe journey to Tyneside.

