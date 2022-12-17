News

Garang Kuol marks first ever A-League start with ‘cracker’ of an assist and victory ahead of Newcastle United departure

Timing is counting down now for Garang Kuol in Australia.

The 18 year old striker signed for Newcastle United in September but NUFC allowed him to stay on and play for Central Coast Mariners, before the move formally goes through once the January 2023 transfer window opens.

After his World Cup exploits, Garang Kuol is now back with Central Coast Mariners, who have a handful of A-League matches remaining in December, before the teenager is set to move to Tyneside and Newcastle United.

Despite already having three international caps for Australia, including against France and Argentina at the World Cup finals, the teenager still hadn’t started a league match.

That all changed today though, with Saturday (early hours of the morning UK time) seeing Garang Kuol starting against Sydney FC.

Sydney took an 11th minute lead but two goals three minutes apart, won it for the home side.

The equaliser on 36 minutes coming from the NUFC teenager, Kuol playing wide down the right hand side, putting in a brilliant ball that got him an assist for the equaliser by Tulio, with then on 39 minutes Hall getting what proved the winner.

This is how the official Central Coast Mariners social media described some of Kuol’s contribution today:

On 22 minutes:

‘Garang looking very dangerous down the right hand side! Need to keep that up!’

On 36 minutes:

Marco with a well deserved goal! Garang with a cracker of a ball, the Brazilian slotting it home with his head! All square on the Coast! (1-1)

On 67 minutes:

‘Garang Kuol makes way after a brilliant starting debut, with Michael Ruhs replacing him.’

The young striker has now played 425 minutes of A-League football and already has ten direct goal involvements, scoring six goals and getting four assists.

Ahead of today’s win and latest assist, Garang Kuol picked up the 10 News First’s A-Leagues Goal of the Month for November.

This was a sensational finish (watch below) against Macarthur back on 13 November, a second-half sub with Central Coast Mariners down to 10 men, the young striker introduced at 2-0 down and he scored twice, the goal of the month winner being the second of the two.

72′ GARRRRRRAAAANNNNNNGGGG! A blistering finish into the roof of the net from a ridiculous angle sees him level the score! A genuine superstar!

¡ES BUENÍSIMO! ⚡ Garang Kuol (18|🇦🇺) sólo estuvo 35 minutos con el Central Coast Mariners y marcó un DOBLETE en la A-League 22/23. 🔸Convocado por su país para Qatar 2022. Fichado por el Newcastle. 📊2 Goles y 2 Asistencias en 4 partidos. pic.twitter.com/fjg94ToZrf — Express Futbol (@ExpressFutbolCL) November 13, 2022

Former Australia Captain Alex Tobin explaining why he selected Garang Kuol as his November 2022 A-League goal of the month:

“My A-League goal of the month for November is Garang Kuol, his goal against Macarthur.

“It was one of those special goals, the ball coming out of the sky.

“His first touch was fantastic but he was still at a wide angle, with the goalkeeper in a good position all you can do is hit it high and hard.”

Garang Kuol on that November 2022 goal of the month:

“I was calling for it, hoping the ball goes over the defender’s head.

“When it came over, I was just trying to touch it down, then try and smack it from that angle into the roof of the net.

“That goal is definitely up there (as one of my best ever), but I hope I can score many more, better.”

Alex Tobin asked about the impending move to Tyneside and Newcastle United:

“He has got explosive pace and an eye for goals.

“An eye to create a chance.

“And that is what you need as an impact player.

“As we know, he could evolve into that player who can do that for 90 minutes in a game.

“Be that striker for the Socceroos for years to come.”

In 10 News First’s A-Leagues Goal of the Month – we’ve brought together @Socceroos players from past and present. Alex Tobin is picking a special strike from an equally impressive talent for November | @BenceHamerli @10FootballAU @CCMariners @NUFC @aleaguemen #WeAreALeagues pic.twitter.com/BMK3FKDhcQ — 10 News First (@10NewsFirst) December 16, 2022

Next up in midweek for Garang Kuol and Central Coast Mariners is a home match against Newcastle Jets on Wednesday.

