Garang Kuol interviewed before final Central Coast Mariners game ahead of flying to Newcastle

Garang Kuol is preparing to play his very last match in the A-League, before heading to Tyneside.

The 18 year old striker set to turn out for Central Coast Mariners on New Year’s Eve.

Good news is that it is a home game for his send-off, Garang Kuol and his teammates facing Melbourne Victory. A win in his final game could see Kuol leaving his current team as high as second in the A-League table.

After signing Garang Kuol at the end of September, Newcastle United allowed the young striker to keep playing for Central Coast Mariners until the transfer could formally go through with the opening of the January 2023 transfer window.

Interviewed before this final impending match in Australia, Garang Kuol admits he is ‘buzzing’ at the thought of joining up with Newcastle United.

Garang Kuol interviewed by official Central Coast Mariners media ahead of his final game for them before leaving to join Newcastle United – 29 December 2022:

Interviewer:

“So what are the emotions leading up to this Saturday (and your final game for Central Coast Mariners)?”

Garang Kuol:

“I think just a lot of excitement, looking forward to the game.

“Looking for three points, our focus remains the same.

“So just full belief, full guns blazing, try to get three points and a win.”

Interviewer:

“Your last (game) in the yellow and navy, is that playing on your mind at all?”

Garang Kuol:

“Not too much.

“I’m looking forward to the game, trying to play well, trying to help the team win.

“So my focus stays the same.

“Hopefully there will be a good turnout for the match, heading into the new year.”

Interviewer:

“It has been a pretty hectic couple of months for yourself, have you had time to soak it all in, when are you going to get the chance to do that?”

Garang Kuol:

“I don’t really think about it too much, just focus on what’s in my stride and looking forward t0 the future.”

Interviewer:

“And how excited are you about heading to Newcastle United?”

Garang Kuol:

“Oh yeah, I’m buzzing obviously.

“I can’t wait to get down there (to Newcastle).

“And (hopefully) hit the ground running.”

Interviewer:

“Have your teammates given you any parting gifts, or will that happen this weekend?”

Garang Kuol:

“No, I think our friendship, our brotherhood, is all I want.”

Interviewer:

“Have any of the guys who have played overseas, given you any words of wisdom before you head off.”

Garang Kuol:

“Obviously players like Jason (Jason Cummings who played for the likes of Rangers, Hibs and Nottingham Forest) and others, they give me pointers and to keep on working hard (when I get to Newcastle), which is what I plan to do anyway.”

In his brief career so far, as well as his three caps for Australia (including against France and Argentina at the Qatar World Cup), Garang Kuol has now played 497 minutes of A-League football and already has ten direct goal involvements, scoring six goals and getting four assists.

Best of luck to our latest signing in his final game down under, hopefully he can sign off with a great performance and scoring the winning goal against Melbourne Victory.

