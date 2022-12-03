News

Garang Kuol hopes to get past Messi and be first Newcastle player through to World Cup last 8 – Starts on bench

Garang Kuol and the team / squad with a massive task tonight, Argentina v Australia.

However, consecutive wins and cleans sheets against Tunisia and Denmark will have given them massive confidence.

This would be a remarkable story if the Aussies got through to the quarter-finals for the first time in their history.

Graham Arnold has named his team to take on Argentina:

Ryan, Degenek, Rowles, Souttar, Behich, Baccus, Mooy, Irvine, Leckie, Duke, McGree

Argentina name their starting eleven:

Martinez, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna, De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Papu Gomez, Messi, Alvarez

So Newcastle’s Garang Kuol starts on the bench for this game at 7pm (UK time).

What an experience this Qatar World Cup has been for the 18 year old, no matter what happens now. To be part of this despite not even having started a club league match in the A-League, is incredible.

If Australia and Garang Kuol do the near impossible tonight, they would face Holland in the last eight. The Dutch defeating the USA 3-1 earlier on Saturday.

All six Newcastle United players have reached the knockout stages of this intriguing Qatar World Cup, with Garang Kuol the first of those to find out his team’s fate in the last sixteen matches.

Top half of the Qatar World Cup draw:

Last 16

Holland 3 USA 1

So the Dutch will play the winners of Saturday night’s match…

Argentina v Australia (Saturday 3 December – 7pm)

Garang Kuol hoping to help take Australia through to last eight of the World Cup for first time in their history.

Last 16

Japan v Croatia (Monday 5 December – 3pm)

plays the winners of…

Brazil v South Korea (Monday 5 December – 7pm)

South Korea squeezed into the knockout stages of the tournament by the smallest of margins, now though they face favourites Brazil.

Bruno Guimaraes didn’t start last night despite a pretty much second string team playing and losing against Cameroon, he will hope that after his sub performance when replacing the very poor Fred, he might have stepped a little higher in Tite’s thoughts ahead of the last sixteen match.

The potential of course for a Newcastle v Newcastle semi-final match, if both Australia and Brazil win their next two games.

Bottom half of the Qatar World Cup draw:

Last 16

France v Poland (Sunday 4 December – 3pm)

plays the winners of…

England v Senegal (Sunday 4 December – 7pm)

All eyes on tomorrow night and Southgate’s team selection, whether Kieran Trippier comes back into the starting eleven. Pope will be keeper back up again, whilst Callum Wilson dreaming of coming on and making the difference, having impressed in two sub appearances so far.

Last 16

Morocco v Spain (Tuesday 6 December – 3pm)

plays the winners of…

Portugal v Switzerland (Tuesday 6 December – 7pm)

Fabian Schar came back into the Swiss side and was man of the match for many people, as Switzerland beat Serbia to qualify.

With wins over Cameroon and Serbia, plus a close 1-0 late 83rd minute winner defeat to Brazil, Switzerland are a tough team to beat.

The potential for a second Newcastle v Newcastle semi-final, if England and Switzerland can make it to the last four, taking Schar, Pope, Wilson and Trippier deep into the competition.

