News

Garang Kuol dropped and late appearance can’t prevent defeat to league leaders as Newcastle departure nears

After making his first two career A-League starts and helping Central Coast Mariners to two impressive wins, today saw Garang Kuol back in his usual position.

The Newcastle United striker surprisingly back on the bench as his Aussie team travelled to play league leaders Melbourne City.

Kicking off 6.30am UK time, Central Coast Mariners f9ound themselves 1-0 down at the break after a goal from Maclaren.

Garang Kuol eventually brought on in the 63rd minute but this time not able to produce a bit of magic to turn the game, with Melbourne City extending their lead to four points at the top of the table, Central Coast Mariners staying in fourth at the final whistle and the 1-0 defeat.

The young striker signed for Newcastle United in September but NUFC allowed him to stay on and play for Central Coast Mariners, before the move formally goes through, after the January 2023 transfer window opens on Sunday.

New Year’s Eve sees Central Coast Mariners at home to Melbourne Victory and that looks very likely to be the final A-League game for Garang Kuol, before setting off for Tyneside. The expectation being that the 18 year old will go out on loan for the rest of the season, probably to a team on the continent (of Europe…) for more first team football.

In his brief career so far, as well as his three caps for Australia (including against France and Argentina at the Qatar World Cup), Garang Kuol has now played 497 minutes of A-League football and already has ten direct goal involvements, scoring six goals and getting four assists.

An interesting aside in today’s match for Newcastle United fans, is that former NUFC defender Curtis Good was in the starting eleven for league leaders Melbourne City.

The defender signed for Newcastle United from Melbourne City over ten years ago, was on NUFC’s books for some six years but struggled to make the breakthrough. The odd cup match but his experience of league football in the UK having been when going on loan to Bradford and Dundee United.

Anyway, I knew he wasn’t that old when he came to Tyneside, but still a surprise that Curtis Good still hasn’t even turned 30, his 30th birthday not until March 2023.

A couple of weeks ago, Garang Kuol picked up the 10 News First’s A-Leagues Goal of the Month for November.

This was for a sensational finish (watch below) against Macarthur back on 13 November, a second-half sub with Central Coast Mariners down to 10 men, the young striker introduced at 2-0 down and he scored twice, the goal of the month winner being the second of the two.

72′ GARRRRRRAAAANNNNNNGGGG! A blistering finish into the roof of the net from a ridiculous angle sees him level the score! A genuine superstar!

¡ES BUENÍSIMO! ⚡ Garang Kuol (18|🇦🇺) sólo estuvo 35 minutos con el Central Coast Mariners y marcó un DOBLETE en la A-League 22/23. 🔸Convocado por su país para Qatar 2022. Fichado por el Newcastle. 📊2 Goles y 2 Asistencias en 4 partidos. pic.twitter.com/fjg94ToZrf — Express Futbol (@ExpressFutbolCL) November 13, 2022

Former Australia Captain Alex Tobin explaining why he selected Garang Kuol as his November 2022 A-League goal of the month:

“My A-League goal of the month for November is Garang Kuol, his goal against Macarthur.

“It was one of those special goals, the ball coming out of the sky.

“His first touch was fantastic but he was still at a wide angle, with the goalkeeper in a good position all you can do is hit it high and hard.”

Garang Kuol on that November 2022 goal of the month:

“I was calling for it, hoping the ball goes over the defender’s head.

“When it came over, I was just trying to touch it down, then try and smack it from that angle into the roof of the net.

“That goal is definitely up there (as one of my best ever), but I hope I can score many more, better.”

Alex Tobin asked about the impending move to Tyneside and Newcastle United:

“He has got explosive pace and an eye for goals.

“An eye to create a chance.

“And that is what you need as an impact player.

“As we know, he could evolve into that player who can do that for 90 minutes in a game.

“Be that striker for the Socceroos for years to come.”

In 10 News First’s A-Leagues Goal of the Month – we’ve brought together @Socceroos players from past and present. Alex Tobin is picking a special strike from an equally impressive talent for November | @BenceHamerli @10FootballAU @CCMariners @NUFC @aleaguemen #WeAreALeagues pic.twitter.com/BMK3FKDhcQ — 10 News First (@10NewsFirst) December 16, 2022

So as mentioned above, next up for Garang Kuol and Central Coast Mariners is a home match against Melbourne Victory on Saturday (31 December).

