Gabby Agbonlahor gets very confused on appeal of Newcastle United

Gabby Agbonlahor has been talking about Newcastle United once again.

The former Aston Villa striker having had a very bizarre history when it comes to commenting on NUFC.

From lame insults, to now this…

Gabby Agbonlahor – 28 November 2021:

“If you offered now, a player, forty thousand pounds a week at Newcastle, or thirty thousand pounds a week at Brentford, he would go to Brentford.

“Even on less money.

“(With a big snide smile on his face) Players don’t want to live in Newcastle, let’s be honest.”

Less than 13 months on and we now have this ‘slight’ change of point of view from the laughable pundit…

Gabby Agbonlahor speaking to Football Insider about Newcastle United and Jack Harrison – 13 December 2022:

“First of all, I don’t think he (Jack Harrison) will want to sign a new deal because I don’t think Leeds will pay him what he wants.

“But then I look at Newcastle and can they be looking at better players than him?

“I do like him but with where Newcastle want to go, I don’t think they should be looking at Harrison anymore.

“They should be looking at better players in Europe, to be honest. They are so close to the top four and staying in there, I don’t think Harrison is the answer.

“I think he’s better than Leeds but I just feel Newcastle are onto bigger things.

“Is Everton the right sort of move for Harrison? That sort of level where you get an extra £20,000-a-week or £30,000-a-week.

“I just don’t think Newcastle is the right place for him.”

So in the space of a year, Gabby Agbonlahor goes from no decent players want to come to Newcastle United and certainly don’t want to live up here, to now the ‘better players in Europe’ are the obvious signings that Eddie Howe should be looking to make???

It is quite incredible that characters such as Gabby Agbonlahor are actually allowed out of the house, never mind paid to talk about football.

We all know of course that he is a desperate attention seeker but surely even he could try and not embarrass himself to quite the degree he does.

As always, players are attracted by the same things as they ever have been, to pretty much any club.

Paying the market rate when it comes to wages is of course a given.

Then when it comes to attracting the best possible players, it simply comes down to convincing them that your club is ambitious and likely to be successful, that everything will be done to try and ensure that happens.

It was embarrassing that back in the day Mike Ashley and his minions sold Newcastle United as a club where players should come to, particularly from France, because if they did well they could then use NUFC as a stepping stone to then move on to a ‘big’ club in a couple of years.

That is not what Newcastle United are now and that changed on 7 October 2021, when we were all released from the suffocating grip of Mike Ashley.

Players such as Kieran Trippier and Bruno were persuaded by the Newcastle United ‘project’ in January, then Sven Botman and Alexander Isak the same in the summer.

With Newcastle United now third in the Premier League as we approach the January 2023 window, we just wonder which player(s) could be attracted if Eddie Howe and the club’s owners decided to press the button once again?

Who knows what Gabby Agbonlahor really thinks and indeed, who cares.

If a player would rather sign for Brentford than NUFC in January 2023, because they are a club based in London, then so be it. As would be the case if say, somebody blanked Newcastle and signed for Everton because they are…in Liverpool.

You hope any player who does come to Newcastle United, also recognises the positives of playing for Eddie Howe and this fanbase, if they don’t then hopefully they will soon do so, once they arrive on Tyneside.

