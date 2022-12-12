News

Fulham make public their ticket allocation for St James’ Park – Good news for Newcastle United fans

Fulham have released an official announcement on Monday (12 December).

With the West London club making public their ticket allocation for the match at St James’ Park on Sunday 15 January 2023.

Fulham revealing that they have a ticket allocation of 1,722.

Fulham official announcement – 12 December 2022:

‘Fulham travel north to St. James’ Park to take on Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday 15th January, kick-off 2pm.

Adult £30

Seniors (65+) £23

Full Time Studengt £23

Junior (Under 18) £17

Full Allocation: 1,722

Loyalty Points: 5

‘Non-Standing Seats’ can be purchased over the phone and are allocated in the front rows’

This guarantees there will be a minimum of some one and a half thousand Newcastle United fans inside St James’ Park, as compared to Premier League matches where the away club takes the full 3,200+ allocation.

Indeed, considering how few Fulham fans normally travel to Tyneside and this game coming only a few weeks after Christmas and 2pm on Sunday in the middle of January, every chance there could be even more Newcastle fans able to get tickets for this match. The 1,722 tickets that Fulham have taken, will I think be in three blocks, so if they only sell two blocks at a maximum, another 500-600 extra tickets could be made available for Newcastle fans.

Correct me if I’m wrong (it does happen) but when the main bulk of match by match tickets went on sale to Newcastle United season ticket holders and members on Tuesday (6 December), I don’t think it included any seats in the areas normally reserved for away fans.

So when there is the smaller additional / final Thursday 20 December sale of Fulham match tickets to the NUFC general public, it should / could include those 1,500 tickets that Fulham have already declined.

Down below, I have given an update on what the ticket situation is for all up and coming matches that NUFC have released details for, info is via the club’s official ticketing site.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023, with NUFC fans’ ticket availability:

Saturday 17 December 2022 – Newcastle v Rayo Vallecano (12.30pm) Friendly

Tickets on sale now, adult £20 and concessions £10.

Tuesday 20 December 2022 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (7.45pm) League Cup fourth round

Sold out.

Monday 26 December 2022 – Leicester v Newcastle (3pm) Amazon Prime

Sold out.

Saturday 31 December 2022 – Newcastle v Leeds (3pm)

Sold out.

Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal v Newcastle (7.45pm) Sky Sports

Sold out.

Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (6pm) BBC 1 and BBC i-player

Currently (2.30pm Monday 12 December) showing 1,632 tickets left on sale.

At the moment you need 70+ loyalty points to buy a ticket.

The next points drop will be from Wednesday 14th December, subject to availability

Adult £20 Senior £15 U21 £15 U17 £10

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Online general sale from Tuesday 20th December, 10am

Please note the limit is STRICTLY 1 TICKET PER MEMBER

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

On sale to Season Ticket Holders with 120+ loyalty points from Tuesday 13th December, 10am.

The next points drop will be from Friday 16th December, subject to availability

Adult – £30, Senior (65+) – £20, 18-21 Year Old – £20, Under 18 – £16. Juniors under the age of 14 MUST be accompanied by an adult

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

No tickets on sale yet.

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

No tickets on sale yet.

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

No tickets on sale yet.

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

No tickets on sale yet.

