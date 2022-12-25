Opinion

For Newcastle United it is Champions League first and every other competition is an also-ran

After the Qatar World Cup, we are now heading back into the Newcastle United Premier League season.

An ideal time in the heart of the festive season to get a snapshot of views from NUFC fans on how they think things are going.

So we sent out various questions to a small number of regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

Next up we have Simon Ritter:

What would be a perfect NUFC Christmas present to unwrap?

Isak back and firing on all cylinders.

Next five games are Leicester, Arsenal and Leeds in Premier League, then Sheffield Wednesday in FA Cup and Leicester in Carabao Cup. A straight choice, would you rather win the two cup games and 0 PL points, or 9 PL points and lose the two cup games?

Nine points please.

I would love to win a cup but the reality today is Champions League first and every other competition is an also-ran.

I don’t even care whether we finish first or fourth.

When we dominated the FA Cup in the Fifties it was the biggest prize in football, bigger even than winning the First Division title.

Once the Champions League became important, the value of the FA Cup diminished to almost nothing.

If you were granted three New Year’s wishes (apart from the obvious of winning something!) to come true in 2023…

Miggy to humiliate Grealish in the rematch at Middle Eastlands.

Pope to stay fit while becoming England’s No1.

My wife to stop asking, “Who’s Eddie Howe?”

How was the World Cup for you?

So-so.

Watched an awful lot of matches. Far too many. Two weeks on, can barely recall any of them.

The final had five free-kicks in the first five minutes and those Argies were definitely supercharged for the first hour. Some old cynics might suspect they had a little garnish on their Weetabix.

In the end, a shootout between the keepers from Villa and Spurs was a funny way to decide who are world champions.

If Eddie Howe left Newcastle United, which manager who was at the Qatar World Cup would you like to replace him?

Well, definitely not Roy Keane! Because we are ambitious, I suppose Lionel Scaloni (Argentina).

Is it the right decision to keep Gareth Southgate as England manager?

From an NUFC standpoint, yes.

He doesn’t favour our players and, while he remains, there is no vacancy.

If I were a big England fan, I would want him to go now.

One England player (apart form Bellingham, who would be probably the automatic choice for most) who was at the World Cup, to sign for Newcastle, who would it be?

I rate Saka. He’s on an upward curve.

A player who you hadn’t previously heard of, or at least considered, who impressed you at the World Cup and you’d like Newcastle to sign?

The baldy midfielder from Morocco, Sofyan Amrabat.

A definite upgrade on our current baldy midfielder.

Your New Year’s resolution that is Newcastle United related…?

To attend more matches.

Win the Carabao / League Cup sometime in the next five years AND finish between 8th and 10th in each of these five seasons, or win nothing AND finish between 2nd and 4th in every one of these five seasons?

As per previous answer, finish between 2nd and 4th.

Newcastle United had the third best form in the Premier League in the first half of 2022, NUFC have the third best form in the Premier League so far in the second half of 2022, are Newcastle United the third best team / squad in the Premier League?

On paper we are not the third-best team/squad…but the genius of Eddie Howe is making the team outperform, just as Sir Bobby did.

Three words to sum up what has happened since 7 October 2021?

Joyful and triumphant (geddit?).

Having got into this current situation, if Newcastle United now ended up not qualifying for Europe (and didn’t win any trophies), would this season be a failure?

No, because we have already improved on last season.

Having now experienced a mid-season World Cup, how would you feel if another one happened in the future?

Unhappy, annoyed, miserable. So really my default mode . . . until Eddie and the owners took charge.

