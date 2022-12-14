Opinion

Fixture changes mean Newcastle United first choice team can now play all remaining 2022 games

Newcastle United fans understandably worried that the Qatar World Cup would / could severely impact their season.

October and November saw a remarkable run of form, with nine matches played and eight wins, one draw and zero defeats.

With 21 goals scored in this time period and only four conceded, Newcastle United absolutely flying.

Then the World Cup break came along, so no surprise that there were concerns for Newcastle United supporters, when you then combine that with the usually very busy festive period on the return to action, plus NUFC still in both domestic cup competitions.

However, with the help of fixture changes and how this Qatar World Cup has worked out, for me it means that the Newcastle United first choice team can now play all remaining 2022 games.

Let me explain.

By the time Newcastle United next play a competitive match, it will be 10 days since the last NUFC players exited the World Cup and 14 days since any of the five actually played any minutes.

On top of that, the football authorities when planning this season’s fixtures had already taken out the round of matches that are usually played between the Boxing Day round and the one roughly around New Year’s Eve / Day.

Then of course we have had the Carabao Cup match pulled forward by 24 hours.

So as you can see from the Newcastle United first team schedule below, there is the Bournemouth cup game on Tuesday 20 December, then six days later the Leicester away match in the Premier League on Boxing Day, before the final 2022 match five days later on New Year’s Eve.

Bottom line is, Eddie Howe could well do, if he chooses to, play his entire first choice starting eleven in all three of these matches.

After that it could well look a little / lot more busy BUT there is a massive opportunity to hit the ground running once again, with these last three Newcastle United fixtures of 2022.

Once we get into 2023, you have Arsenal three days after the Leeds game, Sheff Wed in the cup then another three days later and so on.

Winning in the cups will also bring (welcome) extra congestion in terms of fixtures.

These are when the League Cup matches are set to be played if progressing…

Quarter-final: Week Commencing Monday 9 January 2023

Semi-final first leg: Week Commencing Monday 23 January 2023

Semi-final second leg: Week Commencing Monday 30 January 2023

Final: Sunday 26 February 2023

As for the FA Cup, if getting past Sheff Wed then these are when the next couple of rounds are due to be played…

Fourth round: Weekend of Saturday 28 January 2023

Fifth round: Midweek of Wednesday 1 March 2023

First things first though, lets get our strongest team out there on the pitch and round off 2022 in style, with another three wins.

Complete updated Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023:

Saturday 17 December 2022 – Newcastle v Rayo Vallecano (12.30pm) Friendly

Tuesday 20 December 2022 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (7.45pm) League Cup fourth round

Monday 26 December 2022 – Leicester v Newcastle (3pm) Amazon Prime

Saturday 31 December 2022 – Newcastle v Leeds (3pm)

Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (6pm) BBC 1 and BBC i-player

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

