News

FiveThirtyEight probability model rates chances of Newcastle beating Leicester and finding success this season

Interesting overview of Newcastle United for the season and Monday’s match against Leicester.

The super computer model predictions are based on the FiveThirtyEight revision to the Soccer Power Index, which is a rating mechanism for football teams which takes account of over half a million matches, and is based on Opta‘s play-by-play data.

They have analysed all Premier League matches in this Boxing Day round of games, including Newcastle United at Leicester.

Their computer model gives Leicester a 28% chance of a win, it is 25% for a draw and 47% possibility of a Newcastle win (percentage probabilities rounded up/down to nearest whole number).

We can also see how the computer model rates the percentage probability chances of success for Newcastle United over the course of the season.

Their prediction system gives Newcastle United now a 42% chance of finishing top four and getting Champions League football.

As for relegation, the computer model now makes NUFC less than a 1% chance of going down.

Regarding the relegation picture overall, the computer model has Nottingham Forest most likely (63%) to be relegated, with then Wolves a 56% shot, Bournemouth (45%), Everton (41%), Southampton (33%), Leeds (17%), Fulham (12%), West Ham (10%), Leicester (7%), Brentford (5%), Villa (5%), Crystal Palace (5%) and Brighton (less than 1%).

At the top they rate Man City a 53% chance of retaining the title, with Arsenal 36%, Liverpool 3%, Tottenham 2%, Newcastle United 2%, Man U 2%.

