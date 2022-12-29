News

FiveThirtyEight model rates chances of Newcastle United finding success this season and beating Leeds

Interesting overview of Newcastle United for the season and Saturday’s match against Leeds.

The super computer model predictions are based on the FiveThirtyEight revision to the Soccer Power Index, which is a rating mechanism for football teams which takes account of over half a million matches, and is based on Opta‘s play-by-play data.

They have analysed all Premier League matches in this upcoming round of games, including Newcastle United against Leeds.

Their computer model gives Leeds a 15% chance of a win, it is 19% for a draw and 66% possibility of a Newcastle win (percentage probabilities rounded up/down to nearest whole number).

This is how the Premier League table now looks on Thursday morning, after Man City’s 3-1 win at Leeds:

We can also see how the computer model rates the percentage probability chances of success for Newcastle United over the course of the season.

At the top they rate Man City a 53% chance of retaining the title, with Arsenal 37%, Newcastle United 3%, Liverpool 3%, Man Utd 2%, Tottenham 1%.

Their prediction system gives Newcastle United now a 50% chance of finishing top four and getting Champions League football. With rival clubs to do the same, rated as Man City 96%, Arsenal 93%, Liverpool 57%, Man Utd 44%, Tottenham 29%, Chelsea 16%, Brighton 14%.

As for relegation, the computer model now makes NUFC less than a 1% chance of going down.

Regarding the relegation picture overall, the computer model has Nottingham Forest most likely (64%) to be relegated, with then Everton a 49% shot, Wolves (44%), Bournemouth (44%), Southampton (35%), Leeds (20%), West Ham (10%), Leicester (10%), Crystal Palace (10%), Villa (5%), Fulham (4%), Brentford (4%).